Colman Noctor: Concentrate on connection this Christmas 

I LOVE Christmas. I enjoy everything about the season, from the tree, the decorations, the food and the gifts.

I am fortunate that all my immediate family and loved ones are still alive. I am not under significant financial pressure and don’t have any adverse childhood experiences of Christmas that haunt me.

However, through conversations with children in my therapy room, I am aware of just how difficult this time of year can be and how amplified our emotional experiences become during the festive period.

The ghost of Christmas past often visits in December. Whether we feel joy or loneliness, excitement or dread, the festive period intensifies these feelings significantly.

The season is built around the concept of relationships and, depending on the quality or history of our critical relationships, Christmas can bring intense emotions to the surface.

The marketing of the ‘season of goodwill’ plays to these emotional associations. The most impactful Christmas adverts often carry an emotive, nostalgic storyline. Whether it’s the radio ad with the sound of the train set whirring around on Christmas morning or the story of the homecoming of the emigrant son, the nature of these campaigns can move us deeply, generating strong positive memories or reminding us of previous disappointments.

Curating Christmas

The power of nostalgia can pressurise parents into providing equally impactful memories or experiences for their children. The Late Late Toy Show is a good example of this need to curate Christmas. Many parents want to ensure their children have a similar experience as they had while watching the heartwarming show growing up. Our attempt to recreate the event’s specialness is evident by how we have started to embellish the ritual. We see this in the presence of Toy Show pyjamas and the enormous stocks of sweets and treats often purchased to accompany the live TV event. Our all-out approach on the night of the show is symptomatic of the rise in our collective expectations of Christmas. However, our expressions of goodwill are also exceptional at this time of year, as highlighted by the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, which continues to raise millions for children’s charities year after year.

It can be difficult to escape the pressure of rising expectations. The elaborate nature of outdoor light displays and the decorative detail in our houses highlights this trend. The growth in commercialisation is also noticeable in the length of the list for Santa each year, which can also create financial stress.

The hype surrounding Christmas is created as much by grown-ups as by children. We sometimes overestimate the impact a gift will have on a child. I can remember Santa bringing a toy two years ago I thought my child would have loved but he seemed to get much more enjoyment out of the toy’s box and bubble wrap.

We often underestimate how children view gifts and toys. As adults, we consider the cost of the item to reflect its worth, whereas to a child, this is often less important. Admittedly, teenagers are more aware of the label and notional cost of something, but younger children are far less aware and less impacted by size or value.

Stop seeking perfection

Children are more likely to describe a feeling or an emotion in response to an event that occurred over Christmas than a gift they received, or didn’t receive, from Santa.

My youngest child is eight years old and is currently going through a phase of playing ‘would you rather?’, a game that offers two scenarios. For example, would you rather live without crisps or chocolate for the rest of your life? If children were given the choice of ‘would you rather have a positive experience of Christmas and an imperfect gift’ or ‘the perfect gift and a negative Christmas experience’, most would choose the former.

The more perfect we want Christmas to be, the more potential there is for disappointment. If we were to approach the festive season with fewer expectations, perhaps we would be able to enjoy it more. I suggest you anticipate a few hiccups and embrace them as they inevitably occur.

I don’t remember the stuffing I have eaten every Christmas Day but I remember the year we found it in the oven at 10pm that night when we had forgotten to dish it out. I don’t remember every time we visited our relations on Christmas Day, but I remember the year we had a puncture and my Dad twisted his ankle while trying to repair it in the snow. I don’t remember every Christmas present I’ve ever bought for my mother, but I often smile when I recall the year when my two sisters and I each gave her a copy of the same book.

These incidents were all possibly deemed ‘disastrous’ at the time, but some years on, they are now the most memorable, and these are the stories we still talk about today. Perfection is forgettable. So, if it is all going a bit wrong this Christmas and things are not going to plan, keep in mind you will most likely look back on this eventful Christmas with the fondest of memories.

If you want your family to enjoy Christmas this year, focus on creating memories and stories, not the pressure. Park the perfectionism and expect the inevitable hiccups that will occur and welcome the uncertainty. Concentrate on connection. For the past two years, we have had socially distant Christmases — embrace the return to the old normal by making this year a socially close one.