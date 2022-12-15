Books of 2022: Open little one's eyes to words of wonder 

Be Wild, Little One by Olivia Hope and Daniel Egneus, published by Bloomsbury Children’s Books £12.99 (hardback), £6.99 paperback)

Its simple yet powerful message is a wish to be brave and embrace nature. Combined with breath-taking illustrations, this book makes the perfect gift for a special occasion, for example, to welcome a new baby, a first Christmas or a christening. Nominated for many awards, it is destined to become a classic.

Amuigh Faoin Spéir

Amuigh Faoin Spéir by Sadhbh Devlin and Brian Fitzgerald, published by Futa Fata, €10.95 (hardback)

Little Rua thinks Saturdays are for relaxing and watching telly but with encouragement from Mamaí, he ventures out with his family and is chased by Ninja sa Choille (aka Mamaí) and has great fun exploring the woods. With colourful illustrations, this book is great fun.

Steve McCarthy The Wilderness

The Wilderness by Steve McCarthy, published by Walker Books, £12.99 (hardback)

The Vasylenko family love exploring nature, except for little Oktober, who is scared of the wilderness and imagines it as a creature. But is he right?

When he gets lost, he finds an ally in The Wilderness. There is so much detail in this wonderful book that something new will be picked up with each read.

Fox and Son Tailers

Fox & Son Tailers by Paddy Donnelly, published by The O’Brien Press, €14.99 (hardback)

Rory and his dad are ‘tailers’ ... they make tails for all the animals. Rory has some imaginative ideas and his Dad is more traditional, but when a peacock needs a new tail, Rory’s creativity is just what is called for. This is such a clever book, with wonderfully rich illustrations, and is sure to be enjoyed again and again.

Well Done, Mummy Penguin

Well Done, Mummy Penguin by Chris Haughton, published by Walker Books €12.99 (hardback)

Another classic from Chris Haughton. With vibrant illustrations and simple text, this book will appeal to babies as well as older children and parents too.

Mummy Penguin faces a perilous journey to bring back food for Little Penguin. The simple refrain of ‘Well done, mummy penguin!’ has us all cheering her on as she navigates all sorts of obstacles to get back home.

Cloud babies

Cloud Babies by Eoin Colfer and Chris Judge, published by Walker Books €12.99 (hardback)

This book gives an insight into what it is like for a child who has to spend considerable time in hospital. Combining photos of clouds with illustrations gives a striking backdrop to an important and touching story, which is based on the experiences of Chris Judge’s family. It is sure to encourage readers to take a moment to find their own cloud babies in the sky.

Our big day

Our Big Day by Bob Johnston and Michael Emberley, published by The O’Brien Press, €12.99 (hardback)

The narrator’s Uncle David is getting married to Simon, and along with their big dog Bear, she has the important job of ring bearer.

When she can’t find the rings, Bear causes mayhem sniffing them out. A happy celebration of love with hugely expressive illustrations, this book recently won Children’s Book of the Year (junior) at the Irish Book Awards, and it is a gem.

Adam the Brave





Sir Adam the Brave and the Moody Monsters by David King and Rhiannon Archard, published by Penguin Ireland, €13.99 (hardback)

After the Moody Monsters caused havoc at the Wompie Wonder Fair, Sir Adam the Brave heads off on a quest to save the day. By asking the monsters why they are moody, Sir Adam gets to the root of their problems and gets the fair up and running again. A sweet and fun story which shows the importance of empathy.

The Sleep Scan

The Sleep Scan by Niall Breslin and Sheena Dempsey, published by Gill Books, €17.99 (hardback)

In the latest book in the Mindful Moments series, Freddie has a bad day after a poor night’s sleep. His Nana shows him the sleep scan, a technique to help you drift off to sleep.

With gorgeous illustrations, this book offers really practical tips and many children (and parents) will relate to it.

you can do it Rosie

You Can Do it, Rosie by Elena Browne and Brian Fitzgerald, published by The O’Brien Press, €12.99 (hardback)

Rosie is an old dog who may not be able to go up the mountains for a long walk anymore but with help and encouragement, she still can have exciting adventures with her family. A sweet book that promotes kindness and empathy and novel ideas to navigate obstacles.