Tots to Teens: Rory the owl, supplements to boost little one's immunity and green finger gifts

Rory the owl is a new wide-eyed, soft toy that teaches children how to manage their anxiety.

All proceeds go to support Cliona’s Foundation, a national organisation that provides financial support to families caring for children with life-limiting illnesses. It was set up by Brendan and Terry Ring following the death of their 15-year-old daughter Cliona from a brain tumour in 2006 and has raised more than €2m and helped over 1,066 families since.

Mother and chartered physiotherapist Maurita Delaney approached Cliona’s Foundation, asking if they might be interested in her idea of a soft toy to help children deal with their anxiety and sleep better at night. They were interested and approached Dunnes Stores, which worked with them to bring the idea to fruition.

Television presenter and businesswoman Suzanne Jackson pictured at the launch of Rory. Picture: Evan Doherty

Delaney’s daughter Sarah wrote a story about Rory the Owl, which helps children relax by leading them through a guided meditation and teaching them breathing techniques.

TV presenter and businesswoman Suzanne Jackson was asked to be the voice for the Rory the Owl accompanying audiobook and ambassador for the foundation.

“As a child, I loved bedtime stories and have such fond, cherished memories of those special moments, says Jackson.

“Rory will help many children who find it hard to get to sleep at night and this warms my heart. I’m looking forward to raising much-needed awareness for such a worthy and meaningful cause.”

Find Rory the Owl in Dunnes stores and online at www.dunnesstores.com for €8, with 100% of proceeds going to Cliona’s Foundation.

Little green fingers

Is your child a budding gardener? If so, you’re likely to want to encourage their green fingers, and GIY’s Know it Allmanac (€18.99) is the perfect way to do that.

Written by GIY’s Michael Kelly and Muireann Ní Chíobháin from RTÉ’s Dig in Diner and illustrated by the award-winning Fatti Burkey, it’s a month-by-month guide to growing, cooking and eating food. It’s funny. It’s colourful. It’s packed with seasonal recipes; tips on sowing, growing and harvesting; and lots of trivia about food and gardening.

Boosting immunity

Coughs and colds are rife this winter and many parents are looking for ways to boost their children’s immunity. Alflorex Immune, €19.50, from Precision Biotics, could be just the thing.

It is made in Ireland and contains a naturally occurring bacterial strain known as the PB-VIR culture. It belongs to the Bifidobacterium longum species, passed from mother to baby at birth, helping kickstart the baby’s immune system.

This bacteria is combined with extra-strength vitamin D in a capsule taken once a day. It can also be mixed into cold or warm water or milk or stirred into food and is suitable for children over the age of three. It’s widely available in pharmacies.

Shoebox appeal

Elona from Kosova receives a Team Hope shoebox.

Team Hope’s annual shoebox appeal delivers Christmas gifts to children in need.

From now until December 23, you can go online to exa.mn/shoebox-appeal to fill a shoebox with a combination of the 4Ws. These include toothbrushes and facecloths for washing; pencils, papers and school supplies for writing; clothes for wearing; and wow items like soft toys, a skipping rope and puzzles.

These boxes are then delivered to impoverished children in Africa and Eastern Europe. Often, they are the only gifts these children receive at Christmas, and since 2010, more than 2.1m of these boxes have put smiles on children’s faces.