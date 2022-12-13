Dr Phil Kieran: I'm worried about bringing my baby to a Christmas Day family gathering 

My parents are hosting a big family party on Christmas Day. I’m worried about going as I have a two-month-old baby. She is being breastfed, so has a level of protection. Is there anything else I can do to ensure she is protected, or is it better to have a quiet celebration at home?

Family get-togethers at Christmas can be great but can also cause a lot of stress. Most of us have concerns about infections or health-related issues as we gather to celebrate Christmas, and the added worry about hurting our family’s feelings only adds to the stress.

Whether you should go to your parent’s house is ultimately your decision. There is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ answer here.

The worry about such a small baby picking up an infection is very real, so let’s look at some information that will help you make the best decision for you and your child.

Newborn babies are very good at dealing with some illnesses and not so good at others. Particularly before the age of six weeks, I would be very concerned if a baby develops a fever as this is uncommon and can lead quickly to severe infection.

After six weeks and definitely after two months, their immune system is more robust, and we can all start to relax a little more.

As you have noted, breastfed babies get some antibodies through breastmilk, so they will have an increased resistance to a good number of viral illnesses. However, your child will pick up a virus sooner or later.

Most parents see this dramatically when they have a second child.

It’s possible to keep a lone child away from potential infections but when an older sibling comes home from crèche or school that’s not possible, and reassuringly the babies do fine.

A large gathering at Christmas will increase the risk of everyone being exposed to an infection, Covid, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) or flu.

But if you are planning on seeing each family member over Christmas anyway, there isn’t a particularly increased risk of seeing them all as a group. You can limit the risks to your child by asking each person to sanitise their hands before they pick up the child.

I would encourage everyone not to go to a party this Christmas if they are unwell. Covid may be causing fewer problems than previously, but I hope we will continue the protocol of staying away from gatherings when we are contagious.

Living life involves meeting with other people at some stage and your child being over two months of age means she is out of the higher-risk period regarding infections. If you feel comfortable going to the family gathering, I think you should go and enjoy it.