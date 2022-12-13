I am at American customs sweating like the college student in the opening scene of Midnight Express

I have gone from Betty Draper to Ann Wintour in the space of a few weeks.

Yes, quicker than you can say, 'Hey, I’m walking here’, a whirlwind trip to New York means Fred has metamorphosed into one of the stars from Three Men and a Baby, except he's the child's real father.

I hum and haw whether or not to take up the offer of performing at The New York Comedy Club until finally, at the eleventh hour and Darling Husband’s insistence, I throw mammy guilt to the wind and say I’ll do it.

On the morning of the flight, I get a bus from my parents-in-law's home before dawn to the airport.

"See," says DH. "Yet another reason to move to Kells. Between this and Apache Pizza we’ve got it all" (For DH, Kells is the Irish equivalent of downtown Manhattan).

Sitting on the coach, my stomach is tight with guilt at the thought of abandoning my child for three days and four nights. I thought I would feel giddy with excitement, delighted to get ‘me’ time, but instead, upon getting a text to say my flight has been delayed, I take it as a sign that this is, in fact, a terrible idea.

There is no time to backtrack, however, because before I know it, I am at American customs in Dublin Airport sweating like the drug-carrying college student in the opening scene of Midnight Express.

I hadn’t considered that I was going to work technically, albeit for one gig, and so I am fully convinced my toddler will next hear my name on the Six One News for crimes against immigration.

Instead, I whizz through and find myself sitting on a plane with nobody to mind but myself. It is surreal.

New York does not disappoint, but I can’t stop thinking about Ted. Walking down Wall St, I find myself scrolling through pictures of him.

Inbetween taking snaps of the Statue of Liberty, I pull up old videos of him crawling and saying his first words. Walking over Brooklyn Bridge at sunset, I remind myself that it is only 72 hours until I am back with my little squish.

"I have a baby," I find myself saying to someone. "He’s two and has the wildest head of curls you’ve ever seen. His favourite cartoon is Bing and Flop, and he’s quite partial to a grape."

"That’s great," comes the reply, "but I’m just waiting for the subway here."

The gig goes great, and afterwards, chatting to other comedians, they ask if I would consider ever moving to New York full-time.

"Well, it’s just I have a little boy," I say, my heart swelling to think of him. "So, really, it’s whatever is best for him."

There is something lovely in surrendering yourself to the knowledge that somebody else comes first, that there is something more important to you than chasing a dream.

During the day, I find myself loitering in the toy section of Macy’s and, country bumpkin that I am, I can’t seem to find the price on anything.

Eventually, I decide on a jigsaw and two small cars for Ted and cross my fingers at the till, hoping for the best, as the cost is anyone’s guess.

"Are these a gift," the lady asks, and I’m not sure what about my vibe suggests miniature Paw Patrol trucks are my jam. If your penchant is for puppy police vehicles, please know there is zero judgement here - it is 2022, after all.

I am elated on the day it comes to be reunited with my little man.

I run from the childminder's hall door to the kitchen, where Ted is playing with Lego, and he immediately raises his two little hands in the air.

"Mammy," he shouts.

"Ted," I squeal, scoop him up and kiss him over and over again.

After a moment of hugging, he wriggles his way down so he can return to what he is doing, and I am delighted he isn’t racing to get me home because it means he was happy without me.

Eventually, I bribed him home with the promise of Bing and Flop. As I make him cosy on the couch, I promise never to leave him for so long again, to which Ted replies "Mammy, move," because with all my gushing I am blocking the view of the telly.

As good as it was to spend time in the Big Apple, it is even better to be home with my small man Ted, the apple of my eye.