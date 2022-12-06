Colman Noctor: When we need to use tough love with our children 

I often struggle to articulate the notion of tough love. Similar to ‘the school of hard knocks’ or ‘the laboratory of life’, tough love suggests we must learn the hard way to foster resilience.

There is some truth in the belief that children have to experience a degree of disappointment or adversity to help them mature. But I don’t believe that adversity creates resilience. Instead, our level of resilience determines how we respond to adversity.

Social and emotional intelligence must exist before a child can demonstrate resilience. If it is not there in the first instance, exposing a child to more and more adversity will not improve their resilience levels and, in many cases, such an approach is counterproductive.

Professionals take many different approaches when responding to a young person with mental health difficulties, which sometimes seem contradictory. For example, the reason why one child might struggle to attend school or classes might vary considerably from another child with similar behaviours. This can be a complex dynamic to negotiate.

Confusion can arise for parents if they are unsure whether their child is ‘unwilling’ or ‘unable’ to take on anxiety-provoking tasks. Although these children may present in similar ways, their needs may be vastly different, and so the response will also vary.

An older child who, for example, refuses to engage in supportive strategies might require a ‘firm but fair’ approach. This acknowledges the difficulty the young person is experiencing but maintains an expectation they will try to withstand some degree of emotional distress to overcome their anxiety.

However, if the child is deemed ‘unable’ and, despite a desire to manage, cannot cope, the approach will be different. In these instances, such as anxiety or an eating disorder, they may need to be encouraged to do less and put less pressure on themselves. The professional advice might be to cease all expectations of the child. In some situations, a break from a challenging environment, like school, and perhaps a rest period is required.

Emotional physiotherapy

Mental health treatment is like the physiotherapy of our emotional world. The treatment of a physical injury can involve enduring ‘physical discomfort’ to progress and improve. Similarly, a mental health condition might require some ‘emotional discomfort’ to achieve progress. For example, in the case of anxiety, enabling avoidance can worsen the condition when the child needs support to help them endure the anxiety-provoking situation. For example, a child who is phobic of dogs and refuses to leave the house may require treatment which involves graded exposure to dogs. This exposure is essential for progress to occur, but it is done in conjunction with teaching the child coping strategies like breathing and other techniques to help challenge their anxious thoughts.

When a person experiences a physical injury, a degree of controlled movement in the affected limb is needed to help recovery. Despite it being painful, the physiotherapist may ask the patient to engage in uncomfortable exercises because lack of movement would lead to the muscles ceasing up and more serious problems in the long term. But there are other injuries where activity is deemed harmful, like if someone damages their back, then total rest may be required to allow healing.

The same is the case with our mental health needs. Some anxiety-related conditions require exposure to surmountable stress to improve. Yet there are other conditions like a chronic eating disorder that may require total respite so a healing process can begin.

Surmountable stress

So how do we as parents work out whether we need to engage in ‘tough love’ or ‘complete respite’? There is no simple answer. Different presentations will require different approaches. In the case of school attendance anxiety, some children will require a supportive but directive approach to encourage them to overcome their fear, while others will need a complete break from the school environment to recalibrate their emotional lives.

While parents are the experts of their children and their views need to be listened to, they can sometimes be too close to their child and may not be best positioned to direct the required interventions. Every parent wants to spare their child discomfort, which is utterly understandable, but sometimes mental health recovery demands a degree of discomfort is tolerated for progress to occur.

Despite the well-known tagline suggesting ‘talk to someone and you’ll feel better’, many severe mental health problems demand a lot more than talking. For example, a child with multiple needs may require a team of allied professionals to support them educationally, socially and psychologically and may need a considerable amount of time to reach a state of recovery.

The concept of ‘surmountable stress’ is critical here. Discomfort can be helpful once the child is learning from the experience. There is little more empowering for a child than to master something they initially did not believe they could. I have seen many children deal with challenges, such as phobias, that they never anticipated ever being able to overcome. Despite the temporary distress caused by the graded exposure at first, the longer-term benefit of mastering something difficult is significant. By not permitting our children to experience challenges or stress, we are communicating that we don’t believe they can take them on, which can undermine their self-worth.

It is critical to closely watch the child throughout the trialled experience of surmountable stress. If the child survives the event relatively unscathed, they will likely realise they have underestimated their ability, encouraging them to take on other challenges. However, if the child is clearly overwhelmed by the event and repeatedly fails to master a task, this will further deplete their self-worth, so it may be time to reassess the approach. Perhaps the size of the task needs to be scaled back.

Typically, if a child is anxious about attending school, you ask that they attend for a day. If they manage it despite their difficulty, then perhaps pursue further daily attendance. However, if they come home overwhelmed and downbeat, maybe try getting them to attend for a morning on the next attempt.

Instead of viewing the concept of ‘tough love’ as negative, we perhaps need to view it as a ‘loving push’. We have all needed to be on the receiving end of a loving push at points in our lives, which only in hindsight we were grateful for having experienced it.