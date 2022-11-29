Tots to Teens: Contribute to good causes at Christmas

Would you know what to do if your child started choking or was hurt or injured in any way? It’s every parent’s worst nightmare but one we can prepare for by taking part in a parents’ first aid class.

These two-hour classes take place at locations nationwide and cost €40 per person. They were set up by Peter Finnegan in 2014 following a frightening incident in which his toddler Robbie choked on a piece of fruit and was unable to breathe. His son was fine, but Peter was spurred to enrol in a first aid course. When he couldn’t find anything suitable on offer locally, he decided to set something up himself.

His courses are taught by qualified first aid instructors and cover everything from choking and CPR to burns, breaks, seizures, and how to spot the signs of meningitis.

Find out about courses near you at www.parentfirstaid.ie.

Mamaí Bag: everything a first-time mother needs

Most first-time mothers feel anxious when packing their hospital bag. Deciding what to put in and what to leave out can be stressful.

This is where the Mamaí Bag from yourhospitalbag.ie can help. Created by mother, nurse and midwife Laura O’Brien, it’s got all the essentials, including maternity pads, breast pads, hairbands, lip balm, nappies for the newborn and more. Prices start from €15.95

Colour Your Own Stocking: making good with colour

This Christmas stocking, €33 from wemakegood.ie, is destined to become a family heirloom in many homes. Children can colour it in, hang it from the mantelpiece and then admire their artwork while they anticipate the arrival of Santa.

It’s produced by the We Make Good Showroom. In this social enterprise, all sorts of items are dreamt up by emerging designers and then made by people who face social challenges due to disability, ethnicity, or having spent time in prison.

We also love their handmade stuffed toys, Christmas cards and gift sets.

Dip In for LauraLynn

Irish waters can be icy cold at this time of year. Anyone who swims in them is to be applauded and if they do so to raise money for charity, they deserve any euros we have to spare.

The Dip In for LauraLynn Challenge is taking place on December 18 to raise funds for children living with life-limiting conditions and their families. LauraLynn offers these children a free service which includes their overnight stay in the LauraLynn hospice in Dublin, accommodation for their parents and siblings, and various family activities organised on-site to make their stay as fun-filled and memorable as possible. It also runs play and music therapy sessions at locations nationwide, offers care within the home and has recently expanded to open a hub in Cork.

Register at www.lauralynn.ie/dip-in to receive your fundraising pack and a free Dip In for LauraLynn swim hat.

Monty the Monkey: a swinging guy!

Monty the Monkey is now on sale in Tesco stores nationwide. Retailing at €5, not only does the cuddly toy make for an affordable Christmas present, but all proceeds from the sale of this toy are being donated to the Children’s Health Foundation, the charity that raises funds for Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly children’s hospitals.

Earlier this year, Tesco ran a competition for the children attending these hospitals asking them to name the monkey. Eight-year-old Noah Erlacher-Chigwedere, from Lucan and a patient of Connolly Hospital, thought that Monty suited him best and the judges couldn’t help but agree.

Since 2014, Tesco has raised €7.5m, which has been used to purchase vital medical equipment to help treat Ireland’s sick children.