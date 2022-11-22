Aoife Hearne: Do I need to give my children a supplement? 

I’ve two children aged three and six. They both tend to get colds at this time of year. I am thinking of giving them a supplement with vitamin D. Would this help, or should I focus on their diet?

Like all cells in our body, healthy immune system cells need good, regular nourishment. Ensuring your children get enough energy from their food will help keep their immune systems strong.

Food first is always the preferred approach. While no specific food or supplement is an immune booster, what you eat can help your body maintain a robust immune system and fight off colds common at this time of the year.

The children’s food pyramid (www.safefood.net/childrens-food-pyramid) can be a good place to start to ensure all the macronutrients (carbohydrates, protein and fat) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) are covered.

Eating a wide variety of foods that provide vitamins and minerals is key to maintaining a high-functioning immune system.

Here are the primary nutrients to consider and some of their food sources:

Vitamin C (citrus fruits)

Zinc (seafood, chicken, beef, nut butters, dairy)

Vitamin D (sunlight, salmon, fortified foods).

Copper (shellfish, seeds, nut butters)

Folate (leafy green vegetables)

Iron (red meat, salmon, eggs)

Selenium (tuna)

Vitamins A, B6, B12 (red meat, fish, poultry)

Among other benefits, vitamin D is essential for the effective functioning of the immune system.

While your children can get most of their vitamin D by soaking up the sun in the summer months, it is no surprise that this is difficult to do in the winter months.

Fortified foods such as milk and yogurt can contribute to the daily requirement of vitamin D. However, between Halloween and St Patrick’s Day, it is wise for everyone to take a daily vitamin D supplement of 5 micrograms (μg).

An under-tongue vitamin D spray can make it easy to administer.

The best chance of keeping the immune system strong and healthy is to follow basic health guidelines:

Eat a rainbow of fruits and vegetables (soup, juice, and smoothies count if whole varieties are a battleground)

Regular physical activity

Get adequate sleep

Take an under-tongue vitamin D spray

Take steps to avoid infection, such as washing your hands frequently and cooking meats thoroughly.

