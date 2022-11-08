Tots To Teens: Perfect timing for annual MS Readathon

WITH the long evenings of winter drawing in, there’s no better time to sit by the fire and lose yourself in a book. The annual MS Readathon gives us the perfect excuse to do this and raise money for people with MS in the process.

Run by MS Ireland, the Readathon is Ireland’s biggest sponsored reading initiative and it’s celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. It’s long been a favourite among schoolchildren but now, MS Ireland is encouraging teens, adults, businesses, and book clubs to get involved too.

“MS Readathon is a wonderful opportunity for bookworms of all ages to set themselves a reading challenge,” says Sally Spearman, MS Readathon coordinator. “For kids, whether they are avid readers or need encouragement to pick up a book, it’s a chance to further connect with books and go on epic literary adventures, all while setting themselves a challenge which gives them a great sense of achievement at the end of the month.”

Children and adults can register for this year’s MS Readathon at www.msreadathon.ie/register-2022.

Positive about periods

A girl’s first period is a major milestone in her life. It’s one that Dublin mum Natasha Connelly was determined that her two daughters would experience in a positive way.

“I wanted to be a celebration of the beginning of a new chapter for them,” she says.

With this in mind, she went online to look for a first period kit that would contain everything they needed.

Unable to find what she was looking for, she decided to put one together herself and www.mynextchapter.ie was born.

It offers a selection of period kits starting from €25. They all include a period guide that explains everything from how hormones can cause mood swings to information about the different period products available. There’s also a period tracker and a range of pads, tampons, and panty liners as well as optional extras such as hot water bottles and beauty products.

“My goal is for girls to begin this next chapter of their lives with knowledge that makes them feel confident and celebrated and to have a lasting memory of this important event in their lives,” says Connolly.

ADHD social gathering

Having a child diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can be a challenge for parents. They are often unsure about what the diagnosis means for them and their family.

This is why Martin Finn of ADHD Ireland, an organisation with a mission to make life better for people affected by the neurodivergent condition, decided to set up Family Saturday Social in Cork city’s Fitzgerald’s Park in August.

This gathering takes place monthly and the next event is lined up from 11am to 12.30pm on Saturday, November 12.

“It’s an opportunity for families to relax and chat with others who have similar questions and concerns about the condition,” says Finn. “The children can play together in the playground while the adults can find support by conversing and sharing tools and strategy.”

The meeting point is the benches next to the playground and all are welcome. Contact Martin on 083-2012640 for further details.

Feeding fussy eaters

Is there anything as frustrating as carefully preparing a home-cooked meal only to have it flatly rejected by a stubborn toddler? What can you do to convince them to eat when all efforts at cajoling or bribing with star charts have failed?

The @kids.eat.in.colour Instagram account might help. Run by Jennifer Anderson a registered dietitian and mother of two, it is full of practical tips for parents of children who are just starting to eat solid foods as well as parents of older children who are fussy about food. It’s funny. It’s compassionate. And whatever else it does, it will make you feel less alone in your struggles to feed your family.