Tots To Teens: Raise vital funds this Halloween

Mother of three Laura Dempsey is the woman behind Pickled Pom Pom, a small Irish design business producing various celebratory cards and prints.

From her home studio in Kildare, Dempsey creates and illustrates cards for all occasions and prints that look great hanging in children’s bedrooms. Many of these can be customised to include children’s names and other personal details.

Dempsey has recently expanded her offering to include a selection of party hats and decorations as well as a range of homeware and gifts. Everything is available to order from www.pickledpompom.com and all deliveries are packaged using recycled, recyclable and biodegradable materials whenever possible.

Sex education

Do you feel awkward talking to your kids about sex, bodies, and relationships? A podcast called Sitting in a Car is here to help.

Hosted by occupational therapist and sex educator Sarah Sproule, each episode is between 10 and 15 minutes long and focuses on answering common questions parents ask about how to discuss a range of sensitive topics from puberty to porn with children and teenagers.

Sproule, who is from Australia and lives in Ireland, is funny, forthright, and compassionate. Her insights may help you give your kids the advice they need to grow into people who respect themselves and those around them.

Dose of reality

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian are deep in the throes of new parenthood, and their Instagram accounts are packed with photos showing the ups and downs of those chaotic early days with a newborn.

There are pictures of them cuddling their month-old daughter Blake, grabbing naps together at odd hours of the day and night, enjoying visits from family and struggling with the relentless cycle of feeding, winding and changing a tiny baby.

There are also heart-warming images of Blake with her auntie Aoife, who acted as the couple’s surrogate. New parenthood is a rollercoaster and this couple seems to be savouring every moment.

Dress up for charity

Are you planning to dress up and have frightful fun this Halloween? Have you considered raising much-needed funds for sick children while you’re at it?

Broadcaster and mum Alison Curtis was recently joined by young hospital patients, including seven-year-old Joy Harper, in launching Trick or Treat for Sick Children, the Children’s Health Foundation’s annual fundraising campaign.

Supported by Miwadi, this campaign is in aid of young patients in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght, and Connolly hospitals.

Organisers are calling on the public to dress up and host Halloween parties to raise funds for the foundation. Hosts can download free party packs from childrenshealth.ie/treatortreat, or call 01-7091700 to get one sent in the post.

While planning your party, you can further embrace the Halloween spirit by downloading a series of Halloween-inspired stories that Miwadi has created to celebrate its 10th year of supporting this campaign.

The stories illustrate the challenges faced by sick children in Ireland.

They are inspired by the imaginations of young patients like Luke, Noah, and Joy and are perfect for keeping little ones entertained in the weeks ahead. They will be available from all podcast streaming platforms until Halloween.