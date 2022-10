Ireland’s Fittest Family host and mum-of-three Máiréad Ronan has partnered with WEEE Ireland to challenge Irish schools to recycle batteries, and raise funds for the children’s hospice LauraLynn.

Running from October 1 to March 31, the competition invites primary and secondary schools to collect at least ten 5kg boxes of used batteries, to be in with a chance to win one of six €2,000 vouchers for sports equipment for their school.

In 2018, when the competition was last held, it diverted the equivalent of almost one million AA batteries from landfill, recycling them for future use instead. Each of those recycled batteries also went towards a donation fund for LauraLynn and to date, WEEE Ireland has raised €500,000 for the charity.

“It’s about raising funds and awareness for LauraLynn and the wonderful children and families who rely on its services and supports,” says Ronan. “It’s heart-warming to see schoolchildren getting involved in projects like this and helping other children while doing so.”

Interested schools can visit www.weeeireland.ie for more information about the competition.

Teenage troubles

Do you have a teenage daughter? If so, new research carried out by The Shona Project in partnership with The Youth Lab and the Irish Secondary Students’ Union may cause you to worry about their confidence, self-esteem, and mental health.

It reveals that 61% of teenage girls struggle with body image. Another 52% suffer from low self-esteem, and 48% have low levels of mental health.

The Shona Project tackles the difficulties facing girls aged eleven and upwards. It aims to educate, empower, and inspire them to become strong and independent young women.

One way it is doing this is by organising the SHINE Festival. It will take place online and in person on October 11 and 12, and will feature more than 100 speakers including Roxie Nafousi, Erica Cody, Louise McSharry, Ellen Keane, Georgie Crawford, and Senator Eileen Flynn, musical guest Lea Heart, and more.

Girls can tune in online for free or come along to the in-person event at the Clayton Hotel on Dublin’s Burlington Road. There, they will hear these women talk about wellness, consent, mental health, careers, how to deal with stress, arts, sports, and more.

If you’ve got a teenage girl who would benefit from hearing inspiring women’s voices, find out more at www.shinefestival.ie.

Don't Forget to Scream

Scream and shout

Don’t Forget to Scream: Unspoken Truths about Motherhood is a new book that should be handed to every new mother post-partum. Written by author, journalist, and former comedian Marianne Levy, it’s a frank and funny look at how the arrival of a baby turns your life upside down.

She writes about the obvious things like sleepless nights and crying, but she’s particularly good when dealing with the emotional turmoil of parenthood.

That sense of fierce love, the shock at the loss of your freedom, the fear that comes from the responsibility of raising a tiny human — this book covers it all.

Published by Orion Press, €14.

Mairead Martin is the winner of a €10,000 bursary.

Medical marvel

Medics play a vital role in caring for mothers and babies during their pregnancy, birth, and postnatal journeys.

WaterWipes Pure Foundation is a bursary fund that recognises the outstanding work of these healthcare heroes.

This year’s Ireland winner is Máiréad Martin, who has worked as a midwife in Drogheda for over 32 years.

Proving just how dedicated she is to her job, Martin is donating her €10,000 prize money to fund the resumption of water births in the labour ward of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, and extra training for midwives.