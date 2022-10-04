Colman Noctor: Depression often goes undiagnosed in children

In Ireland, we have had many vague descriptions of mental health problems ranging from someone who ‘suffers from their nerves’ to those who ‘take to the bed’. It is surprising how little is known about depression, as it is one of the most common psychological disorders people experience. Depression is associated with functional impairment, morbidity and mortality and is a significant public health problem.

While most people will know someone who has suffered from depression, it often goes undiagnosed in children and young people.

This lack of awareness is usually because the presentation of depression in young people differs from adults. Most children who experience depression don’t take to the bed. Instead, they try to continue functioning in their daily activities as best they can. Some even have days that are not so bad and may seem to be managing well, only for their mood to dip considerably within days with no obvious trigger.

Many cases of childhood depression are regarded as not authentic because the young person seems able to function. But this is because they can mask their oscillating moods.

The 2017 Young Minds Study found that the prevalence of anxiety and depressive disorders in Irish adolescents was 3.7% and 4.5%, respectively. And, according to the HSE website, one in four young people will experience depression before they are 19. Considering that this data predates two years of national lockdowns, we can only assume those percentages are increasing. The incidence of depressive disorders climbs with age and despite affecting the sexes equally in adulthood, in adolescence, it is three times more common in females.

Depression is likely to be caused by a combination of factors. There is strong evidence to suggest depression runs in families, with studies finding that between 20% and 50% of young people have family members with a history of depression or other mental health disorders. While we might think about obvious significant stressors like parental substance abuse, neglect, maltreatment, and grief as risk factors for depression, there are other subtler variables.

Stress caused by family issues, bullying, and exam pressure are common features in the presentations of depression in young people but they do not always need to be present for depression to occur.

Depressive mood

Some young people with depression are unsure why it is happening because many aspects of their lives are described as ‘OK’. However, despite the lack of stressors, the child or teenager often feels exhausted, unable to sleep or concentrate and complains of waves of sadness and tearfulness without any explanation.

It is unclear whether cognitive factors, such as a negative self-image and concern about what’s happening in the world, are risk factors or a result of a depressive disorder, but they are common. Negative thoughts and low energy/motivation make for a grim combination for the young person battling this condition. They often feel guilty for feeling sad and try desperately to convince those around them that it has nothing to do with them.

The Diagnostic Statistics Manual (DSM) is the tool used to diagnose mental health disorders. The DSM suggests at least one of the following symptoms must be present on most days, most of the time and for at least two weeks to satisfy a diagnosis of depression. These include unhappiness, sadness, moodiness, irritability, low mood, numbness, or emptiness and tearfulness.

While this list of behaviours is observable in many teenagers, there is a risk of dismissing depressive symptoms as ‘typical adolescent behaviours’ but, in depression, the features above are often coupled with a marked loss of interest or pleasure in activities that they previously enjoyed and there’s noticeable fatigue or loss of energy. Other symptoms include a loss or increase in appetite and weight, insomnia or hypersomnia, observable restlessness or being slowed down, disproportionate feelings of worthlessness, or excessive guilt.

The child’s teachers might highlight issues such as poor concentration and recall and a newly developed indecisiveness. In more severe presentations, there may be suicidal thoughts or acts of self-harm.

Identifying a depressive episode can be difficult. Using illicit substances, anxiety disorders, and eating disorders can also lower a young person’s mood and present with features of depression and underlying medical conditions such as hypothyroidism, anaemia and premenstrual syndrome.

Treatment options

The treatment of childhood depression is not dissimilar to adult treatment, but there are understandably a lot of concerns about the use of antidepressant medication in young people. I have seen many teenagers in my career who were prescribed antidepressants that, in my opinion, were unnecessary. However, I have also seen young people who have not been prescribed antidepressants, whom I believe should have been. Ideally, psychotherapy, cognitive behaviour therapy, or family therapy should be the first lines of treatment. Only when these are ineffective should antidepressants be considered to use in conjunction with a talking treatment and need to be closely monitored.

The limited availability of services means the waiting time for a young person to access a qualified psychotherapist is too long. Even if you have access to private therapy, the waiting lists are still extensive.

Unsurprisingly, children are being prescribed antidepressant medications as it is often the only option available to GPs who are under considerable pressure from families to do something.

Most GPs will do what they can and offer age-appropriate information on depression and recommend a balanced diet, good sleep hygiene, regular exercise and relaxation. But for many young people, this isn’t enough, and the lack of support can leave parents in very challenging circumstances when the child’s mood is not lifting. I have been contacted by many parents desperately seeking advice on what actions can be taken when symptoms worsen. In most cases, the recommendation is to go to the A&E if things get worse and, with the greatest respect to the staff in the emergency departments, this is the last place a depressed young person should find themselves.

This grim reality reflects the third-world standard of mental health care offered to our young people.

And while the Government made some effort in Budget 2023 to increase the percentage of the health budget on mental health services from a paltry 6%, it is still far off the 10% target, the minimum required to begin improving the services available.

It is time we woke up to the fact that investing in children’s mental health makes long-term sense.

The HSE’s website states that 25% of young Irish people will experience depression before the age of 19, and a well-known statistic suggests that 75% of adult mental health conditions show signs by age 16.

Unless we begin to value the importance of early detection and intervention for young people’s mental health, I fear we will continue to struggle to support children in crisis.