Finding the words to manage big feelings 

“Everywhere I look I see an affirmation in a daily moment. And the affirmation connects with the child’s feeling and names it.
When Flynn and Gogan’s children make a mistake, they now respond with: ‘I can say uh-oh when I make a mistake’, so accustomed are they to hearing their mums say it. “We use very playful language around mistakes, giving the message not to be scared about making a mistake. That’s how we learn and grow, and a resilient child will bounce back stronger,” says Flynn.
- The A-Z of Minding Me’, Tracey’ Flynn and Niamh Gogan, €16.99
It’s as natural as breathing for Niamh Gogan to use positive affirmations – of the kind in– with her children.
“Tracey and I talk to our children like this all the time. Routine is rhythmic for children – and predictability and repetition are very regulating, even for ourselves.
“If your child’s disregulated, focus on your regulation. Are your needs being met? Then foster the connection.”
Accredited in therapeutic play skills and currently doing a master's in creative psychotherapy, Gogan says the bedrock of understanding children’s behaviour is realising that feelings drive behaviour.
“Feelings are welcome. They come and go. It’s about managing them in a safe way. So what’s driving the behaviour? What need is not being met?”
Children, says Gogan, are not typically attention-seeking – they are connection-seeking. “Play fosters connection beautifully with children. That [awareness] informed how the book came to fruition.”
For Gogan, an affirmation like ‘I can question and wonder why’ can prompt a playful connection with children. Out on a walk with them, she’ll say, ‘tell me five things we can see, four things we can hear, three things we can sense, two things we can smell, one thing we can eat’.
“What we say to children becomes their inner narrative. With the book, we wanted to give children a tool to practice positive thinking and reflection through repeating the affirmation in their own voice.”