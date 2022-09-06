Tots To Teens: Síle Seoige in the lineup for Mum Talks meetup in Galway

Instagram can be a tricky place to find yourself. It can encourage you to buy things you don’t need, question your parenting methods and leave you wondering why others seem to find raising children so easy.

This is why you should carefully select the parenting accounts you follow.

If you’re looking for new people to follow, you might like Sinead O’Moore (@sinead.omoore) and Aideen Finnegan (@aideenfinnegan). Sinead is a brand consultant by day but in her spare time, she’s a voice of reason on mumstagram.

She talks about the difficulties of childcare in Ireland, the constant juggle and struggle and the absolute joys of motherhood. She’s also one half of the Stretchmarks podcast, which honestly and openly explores the different phases and stages of parenting.

Aideen Finnegan left her busy radio career when she had her first baby but has been even busier since with the hugely successful Pivot podcast and lots of appearances on TV and radio.

Pivot is a joy to listen to and often features women who have upended their lives to accommodate their families. As a recent guest presenter on Newstalk Breakfast, Aideen spoke passionately about the childcare crisis.

It's good to talk

Nothing beats a live event and Mum Talks is bringing its fab meet-up to Galway on September 12.

Always a fun event with great speakers, this one is no different. The Galway panel includes child and adolescent psychotherapist Debbie Cullinan, primary school teacher Joanna Cluskey and TV presenter Síle Seoige, who has just moved home to the west with her family.

Kara Heriot, co-founder of Mum Talks, is excited to bring the meet-ups back on the road. “We look forward to welcoming Galway mums into a comfortable, informal and relaxed environment -come along by yourself or with friends, and babes on knees or in buggies are always welcome too. You will have a lovely morning where you can meet other mums, enjoy listening to our speakers and have a yummy breakfast. We guarantee when you leave, you will feel uplifted and empowered.”

The event takes place in the G Hotel, so it could be a great excuse to book a night away with a few friends.

For details for all events and tickets, see Mum Talks on Instagram: @Mum_Talks; and www.mumtalks.ie

Raskullz T-Rex Bonz Mohawk Toddlers Cycle Helmet and C-Preme Raskullz Super Rainbow Corn Cycle Helmet

Safety first

With all eyes on sustainability, biking and cycling to school will be at the top of the agenda. With safety in mind, these helmets from Very are cute, quirky and mean that you’ll never lose your little one in a crowd.

Raskullz T-Rex Bonz Mohawk Toddlers Cycle Helmet and C-Preme Raskullz Super Rainbow Corn Cycle Helmet each cost €37.99.

Ulla Vitamins.

An apple a day

Irish company Úlla Vitamins was founded in Co Clare by Alison Hogan and her husband Paul. The couple had started regularly taking unfiltered apple cider vinegar for its health benefits but wanted a more convenient and tastier alternative to drinking a shot per day, so Úlla Vitamins was born.

Just two Úlla Vitamins Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies (1000mg) equals one shot of pure unfiltered apple cider vinegar – the recommended daily dose. The Original variety is said to support immune function and cardiovascular health, improve the complexion, promote digestion and gut health, reduce bloating and naturally increase energy levels. The Super Immunity variety contains zinc (28% of RDA), vitamins A (84%), C (22%), D (26%) and E (66%) to support the body’s natural immune system.

Úlla Vitamins are suitable for children from the age of eight up and are available in Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Boots, Chemist Warehouse and McCauley pharmacies nationwide and online at ullavitamins.ie