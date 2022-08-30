Aoife Hearne: Top tips to make mealtimes less challenging

I've three children aged seven, four and two. Except for oven chips, they all like different foods, which makes mealtimes challenging. What would you suggest?

Feeding a family is not for the faint-hearted and can sometimes feel overwhelming. Cooking one meal each evening for the family is something to strive for. However, I also live in the real world and understand that a one-size-fits-all approach is not always realistic. Compromise is the key to success here. Here are some tips to help create a plan that works for your family and reduce how many meals you cook each evening.

1. Division of responsibility

Health expert Ellyn Satter’s division of responsibility in feeding is an important model for teaching children how to eat. According to Satter:

The parent/caregiver is responsible for the ‘what, when, and where’ when it comes to feeding children in their care. In other words, the caregiver is responsible for the type of food provided, when the meals are scheduled, and where the meal will take place.

The child is responsible for the ‘how much and whether’ of eating. That is, how much food they will consume and whether or not they will eat at all.

2. Include your children (especially the older two)

Involve your children in preparing meals (grocery shopping and cooking). This helps increase familiarity, enhances their connection with food, and allows you to discuss what foods are preferable.

Keep a fine balance of food, drinks and oils with exercise

3. Find the middle ground

There may be other foods everyone will accept other than oven chips, so try to tease this out. Think about the choices from each food group recommended on a balanced plate to come up with meals everyone is willing to try.

See: exa.mn/Healthy-Eating-Plate

4. Create a meal plan for the week

Let each child pick a meal for the week from your list. This will help appeal to their desire for control and increase the likelihood they will at least try some of the meals.

5. Slow and steady wins

It is OK to include oven chips until your children become more familiar with other foods. Remember, the more familiar children are with new foods, the more likely they will try, accept and eventually like them. Be persistent when offering new foods but avoid pressurising your children to eat them.

6. Review and adjust

Just like any new strategy, it’s a good idea to review it every few months to see if it is working out the way you intended. I believe in playing the long game when it comes to feeding children. It can feel awkward, uncomfortable, and stressful at times. However, being consistent with your approach will ultimately lead to children who have varied food choices throughout the week increasing the quality of the nutrition they are consuming. And of course, most importantly for you, cut down the time in the kitchen and hopefully reduce the stress.

