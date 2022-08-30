Tots to Teens: Keeping them fuelled up all day long

Teens can be particularly hard to keep full and with this in mind the National Dairy Council has come up with some excellent recipes to keep your big kids’ hunger pangs at bay during their busy school week. 
Tots to Teens: Keeping them fuelled up all day long

The National Dairy Council has come up with some excellent recipes to keep your big kids’ hunger pangs at bay and eating healthily during their busy school week

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Jen Stevens

Hungry tummies 

It’s back to school week and that means it’s back to making lunches and feeding ravenous kids at all times of the day. 

Teens can be particularly hard to keep full and with this in mind the National Dairy Council has come up with some excellent recipes to keep your big kids’ hunger pangs at bay during their busy school week. 

Dr Yvonne Finnegan, NDC consultant nutritionist and mother of two teens says: “As teenagers may be preparing their own lunches, we can tend to leave them to it but it’s important to check in from time to time and subtly nudge this age group towards healthy choices. It is particularly important to ensure they are covering all the key food groups. Practical things like checking they still like the same foods, exploring new sandwich fillers and getting them involved in food shopping is a good place to start”.

Typically, a packed school lunch should contain all of the major food groups, some guidelines below:

1. One portion of starchy carbohydrate (wholegrain bread, pittas and wraps, brown rice/pasta). An additional portion as part of an after-school snack if staying on late

2. One portion of meat or meat alternative (chicken, fish, egg, pulses) 

 3. Ideally two portions of dairy (yogurt, cheese) to help reach five a day for teens

 4. One or more portions of vegetables (carrot sticks, peppers, sweetcorn, lettuce, onion) 

5. One or more portions of fruit (apple, orange, banana, pear, kiwi) 

 Find more teen inspiration on www.ndc.ie 

For smaller kids, Siobhan Berry of @mummycooks on Instagram has great ideas for school lunches for little ones and advice on what to feed your family. Her recipes are easy to follow and crowd pleasers. There are also lots of healthy snack ideas for when the children tumble through the doors, starving after a busy day in school.

Mark your child's first day at school with a personalised prints by Irish business Imprint Illustration.
Mark your child's first day at school with a personalised prints by Irish business Imprint Illustration.

The big day

Starting school is a huge milestone in every family and these personalised prints by Irish business Imprint Illustration are a gorgeous way to mark the big occasion. They cost €24, come framed and make a wonderful memento for your own big boy or girl or a lovely gift for a special child in your life. See the full collection on @imprintillustration on Instagram.

The Good Glow Guidance Cards for Kids is a pack of 30 cards that give inspiration for kindness, joy and self-love, €23.95.
The Good Glow Guidance Cards for Kids is a pack of 30 cards that give inspiration for kindness, joy and self-love, €23.95.

Self-care for school 

Back to school can be a time of heightened anxiety for children and any opportunity to remind them how brilliant they are should be taken. The Good Glow Guidance Cards for Kids is an illustrated pack of 30 cards that encourages inspiration for kindness, joy and self-love. 

Statements such as ‘Sharing your worry makes it go away in a hurry’ and ‘Nobody else can be you, and that’s your superpower’, the cards are a lovely way to boost confidence at this tricky time. Choose a card last thing at night for sweet dreams or first thing in the morning to start the day off on the right note.

The cards are made in Ireland and cost €23.95. See www.thegoodglow.ie 

Decathlon Ireland has an enormous selection of sportswear from football kits to gymnastics uniforms on its website.
Decathlon Ireland has an enormous selection of sportswear from football kits to gymnastics uniforms on its website.

Sports mad 

Hand in hand with going back to school come all the activities that keep parents busy. With so much going on trying to find all the equipment that goes with each new sporting passion can feel like a full-time job.  Decathlon Ireland has an enormous selection of sportswear from football kits to gymnastics uniforms on its website. It also has the school commute covered with bikes, scooters, high-vis vests and all-weather gear – essential for Ireland. 

Shop the full range at www.decathlon.ie

More in this section

Two angry sisters quarreling Joanna Fortune: My young daughters have started to fight with each other 
Mother and baby playing and smiling at home. ieParenting: Our team of experts will support and guide parents through every stage
Girl using smartphone in dark, close up, low angle. Colman Noctor: Protecting children from the influence of the influencer
#Parenting#Parenting - Advice#Parenting - Preschool#Parenting - School children#Parenting - Tweens#Parenting - Teens
<p>Picture: iStock </p>

S Colman Noctor: What about the Leaving Cert students who fall short? 

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Logo ieFood
IE logo

Your digital cookbook

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.