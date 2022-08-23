Tots to teens: tips and aids for back-to-school kids 

As little ones return to school, there can be big feelings going on. It’s not always easy to make the transition from summer holidays to classroom days and so anything that helps to process emotions or ease anxiety is a big winner.

Crafty days

The Arty Fox

The Arty Fox was set up by primary school teacher and mum of four Feena McBride in 2020 and is an arts and crafts business which makes craft sets designed to inspire children to be creative. Feena hopes that children can express ideas and feelings about themselves and the world around them by drawing, making and exploring.

The craft boxes are made for children from ages three to 12 and are filled with high-quality supplies from trusted brands such as Crayola, Papermania, and Bic, so everything in the box is safe to use. There are holiday boxes and different seasonal boxes perfect for Halloween and Christmas too. See www.theartyfox.com.

Bedtime blues

Children’s worries can often manifest as sleep difficulties and one woman has a product that might just help. In 2020, Irish mum Síne Dunne, who is studying sleep medicine at the University of Oxford, launched Siest Sleep, a sensory-weighted sleep product that helps adults and children who find it hard to sleep. Suitable for children from five years and up, the weighted pillow helps them fall asleep and go back to sleep independently when they wake during the night. Research done in conjunction with Trinity College Dublin showed that the pillow reduced night awakenings by 61%.

The Siest Sleeper

Occupational therapist Dana Katz-Murphy recommends the pillow: “From a therapeutic viewpoint, the value of the Siest weighted pillows lies in the fact that they provide deep touch pressure. However, they also provide opportunities for proprioceptive feedback as one hugs and cuddles the pillow during the night.”

The pillow is for all children who can’t sleep, are a little worried at night or need to learn independent sleep but is also great for those with ADHD, dyspraxia, anxiety, or a racing mind. Visit www.siestsleep.com.

Bargain buy

Regatta Great Outdoors Kids' Helfa Insualted Hooded Jacket Lifestyle Shot - RRP €60

This can be an expensive time of year and so any discounts are very welcome. With lots of brands offering savings for back-to-school families Regatta Great Outdoors (which has stores all around the country) stands out with its big savings. All-weather jackets, which we’ll need soon enough, are up to 60% off and accessories including some Peppa Pig favourites are half price. Shop online at www.regatta.com/ie or in-store.

Celeb mums

Well-known Irish mums have been enjoying the great summer weather and holidaying at home with their families. Following them on Instagram is a brilliant way to get family-friendly trip tips for future breaks away.

RTÉ’s Maura Derrane and her son enjoyed a fabulous trip to Inis Mór, where stunning coastal walks were the order of the day. Mairead Ronan and her gang looked like Ireland’s Fittest Family as they enjoyed water sports in Dunmore East, while Kathryn Thomas and her girls spent time in Wexford and at the beautiful Cabü Cabins www.holidays.cabu.co.uk/offers in Cavan.

Kathryn Thomas enjoyed a break-away in Cabu Cabins

Bravest of all though was Aoibhín Garrihy who piled her family of five into their camper van to tour a very sunny Co Kerry.

Social media

Don’t you just love it when you stumble on a great account on social media that actually helps? Hayley Rice is an Irish child psychotherapist and former primary school teacher who shares tips, supportive information, parenting strategies and very good advice through her Instagram page @hayley_rice__

Hayley also runs programmes, workshops, and webinars for parents and teachers to help navigate the sometimes tricky world of childhood.

We love her for her sensible guidance and positive take on parenting.