Richard Collins: Sweet nectar - how does alcohol affect a bird's behaviour?

African elephants, it’s said, get drunk occasionally. They love the aromatic fruit of the marula tree. This falls to the ground and ferments. According to local lore, eating it they become intoxicated. But is this a pisheóg, a yarn invented to impress gullible tourists?

Researchers, investigating the claim in 2006, found that elephants take marula plums directly from the branch, but won’t eat fruit rotting on the ground. In any case, body-mass calculations show that 1,400 fruits, yielding about 27 litres of juice, would be required to make the average elephant even slightly tipsy. According to Steve Morris of Bristol University, a participant in the study, pachyderm drunkenness is a myth, a travellers’ tale. "People just want to believe in drunken elephants," he told National Geographic.

In September 2011, footage of an intoxicated elk, stuck in a tree near Gothenburg, ‘went viral’. Swedish scientists, however, say that elk, weighing up to half a tonne, are far too big to get drunk on the amounts of fruit they eat.

But some wild creatures do imbibe. Monkeys hang around bars in the tropics to lap up the dregs left in customers’ glasses. But do monkeys, and other primates, seek out alcohol in their natural environments? Aye-ayes and loris, distant relatives of ours, live in Madagascar. Research on their consumption of palm-flower nectar, carried out in 2008, showed that they have a penchant for alcohol. When offered a choice between pure water and water laced with alcohol, they tended to choose the latter. Spider monkeys in South America showed a similar preference. But how common is alcohol consumption among fruit-eating creatures such as birds?

Hummingbirds live almost exclusively on pollen and nectar, which they gather by flitting like bees from flower to flower. Yeasts cause fermentation in flowers. Eating 80% of their body weight in food daily, hummingbirds must be exposed to alcohol. But have they acquired a taste for it?

We don’t have hummingbirds on this side of the Atlantic. These tiny fast-moving creatures are very difficult to tell apart in the field. Anna’s hummingbird, with its conspicuous red head, was the only North American species I identified reliably. Called after Anna Masséna, ’Grand-Maitresse’ to Eugenie the wife of Napoleon III, it is native to California and Mexico.

Scientists at the University of California Berkeley captured three Anna’s hummingbirds and fed them on artificial nectar containing low levels of ethanol. Then nectar containers, laced with ethanol at various concentrations were hung from window boxes on campus. The attractiveness of alcohol to hummingbirds visiting them was assessed from the rates of consumption at the feeders.

The Annas turned out to be classic moderate drinkers. They liked mixtures containing up to 1% alcohol. When concentration exceeded that, they drank less. Consumption was halved at 2%. The researchers conclude that "the ability to detect ethanol" and "alter feeding responses .. may be widespread among the many bird taxa that consume nectar".

This raises intriguing questions. Birds feeding on flowers must have evolved mechanisms to deal with alcohol, which is a poison. How does consuming it affect a bird’s behaviour? Do flowers use alcohol to attract pollinators?

Julia Choi et al. Hummingbird ingestion of low-concentration ethanol within artificial nectar. Royal Society Open Science . 2023.