Inishbee had 10 residents in 1911 — now it is uninhabited except for sheep and birds

There is no sign of a bee-loud glade on this island, and in fact scarcely a bee makes its way out to this distant Clew Bay island such is the dearth of flowers brought about by extensive sheep grazing. On a recent trip the only flowers in evidence were speedwell and buttercup. The name that inspires Yeatsian thoughts (“And live alone in the bee-loud glade” from the immortal ‘Lake Isle of Inishfree’) is an anglicisation of Inish buidhe or ‘Yellow Island’.

There was another interpretation of the name however, as Inis Bidh (Food Island). What the ‘food’ reference could be is anyone’s guess. An abundance of fish perhaps? Inishbee has had many variations of its name over the centuries including: Inishpee; Enishpea; Inishbue and Inishbegh. The Inishbee name has been around since the early 17th century.

The island is the most westerly of the central grouping of Clew Bay islands. Beyond is Clare Island and beyond that, Newfoundland. It is deceptively hilly and there are great views of its neighbouring islands some of which are connected to it by shingle bars.

These islands were once teeming with people. Inishbee for its part, had 10 people in the 1911 census; Islandmore had 27 people; Knockycahillaun had 16 residents; and Clynish had 23 people (87 in 1841). It was a community of islanders living cheek by jowl with each other but with each island having its own character.

These islands are the classic drumlin shapes primarily composed of rubble which was mashed up first by advancing glaciers and then by retreating glaciers. When the sea level rose their multifarious forms formed distinct islands, reputedly 365 in Clew Bay, but in reality, less than half of that figure.

The island was associated with Quinns, O’Malleys, and Gavins. A Paddy Gavan was still living on Inishbee in the year 2000. The latter name was widespread on many of the other Clew Bay islands. The ruins of the few houses are almost down to the water’s edge on the east of the island protected by the prevailing Atlantic westerlies and the big storms. The houses have as a backdrop the endless Nephin Beg Mountains from a southerly perspective. It is a spectacular location.

By the census of 1901 two families of Gavins lived on Inishbee numbering 18 people in total. And despite its 38 acres, the families still lived beside each other.

The story of one of the Gavans (later became Gavin) gives a revealing social history of the time and the hardships people endured. A Dominick Gavan left Inishbee to move to the nearby town of Newport, County Mayo. There he joined the North Mayo Militia and may have seen action against the French landing force at Killala in 1798. He survived before being demobbed seven years later. A few decades later and his son John was tried for being a member of the Whiteboys and deported for life to Australia for his agitation on behalf of tenant farmers.

Inishbee also had a role much later in the War of Independence when it was used as an arms dump. Its remoteness was a key factor in its choice, though any of the other islands would have sufficed as well.

The IRA commander and, later, writer Ernie O’Malley, recorded the following interview with a volunteer about the arms dump: “I left Burrishoole to come to Islandmore for we had a divisional dump in Inishbee. Jim Gill said Tom Gill used to look after it, You know Gavin’s houses on Inishbee, right to the south is a field of oats and a bunch of briars is down on the hill. We had made the opening from the bunch of briars and we set oats on top of the dump. We made it of railway sleepers. We kept ammunition and rifles, a supply for the Brigade, mines and clothing.”

So the human voices are stilled on these distant Clew Bay islands. Now the prevailing sound is the shriek of the oystercatcher.

Considering the month that is in it, this column pledges to remove a bag of plastic where possible from each island visited for the rest of the month. Actually, for the rest of this series. Start as you mean to go on!

How to get there: No ferry. Kayak from Inishcottle near Newport.

Other: logainm.ie; The Men Will Talk To Me: Galway Interviews By Ernie O’Malley, Mercier Press; Croagh Patrick and the Islands of Clew Bay, Berry Print, Michael Cusack