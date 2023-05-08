All aboard: Buoy your spirits with a lighthouse visit in Ballycotton

It's almost a shame to arrive in Ballycotton and jump on the next boat out of the village — but when it's a quick trip over to the lighthouse island then it's totally worth it.
Ballycotton Sea Adventures has launched its summer season 2023 and the tour includes a climb to the top of the lighthouse itself. The crossing takes less than 15 minutes each way and you'll be torn between watching the iconic island loom closer and closer or getting a fresh angle on gorgeous Ballycotton and the nearby cliff walk.
The trip leaves from Ballycotton pier and you might even see a friendly seal — the one that loitered around to watch us was only massive.
Ballycotton Lighthouse started operating in 1851 and is now automated: the last lighthouse keeper left the island in the early 1990s.
The Ballycotton Sea Adventures guides have a wealth of information about the lighthouse and the area and absolutely love their work and the area. One of the guides, Eddie Fitzgerald, is a former lighthouse keeper who actually lived on this island. And you'll get an idea of how important their work was when he brandishes a map clustered with red dots, each marking where a vessel was wrecked over the years.
Lighthouse keepers and their families lived on the island for almost 50 years, and their children were rowed across to the mainland for school. From 1899 onwards the families left the island to live in Ballycotton where they became central to life in the village. Nowadays the lighthouse is operated remotely by Irish Lights HQ in Dun Laoghaire.
The island itself is carpeted with wildflowers and there are resident goats as well as thousands of rather large seabirds.
The walk up from the landing spot to the lighthouse is a pretty steep but manageable stroll — the views really are worth it so make sure you have flat shoes and a bottle of water with you.
Ballycotton Sea Adventures offers tours of the lighthouse in the Polish language and also provides other coastal experiences such as fishing trips off the bay and private charters off the coast of East Cork that includes whale and dolphin watching.
Then, when you're back to Ballycotton you totally deserve something tasty, don't you?
For food options, there's the Michelin Guide-listed restaurant and guesthouse Cush, as well as the stunning Sea Church, a restored church which is home to the ‘Ballycotton Sessions,’ which has aired for two seasons on RTÉ. There's 'eating and drinking' in the view from the huge picture window in the Sea Church restaurant.
- The Ballycotton Lighthouse Tour is suitable for ages 3 and over. The whole trip takes about 90minutes and costs €27 per person (€16 for ages 3-11 years) with family tickets for €80
- There is a talk about the history of Ballycotton Lighthouse with former lighthouse keeper, Eddie Fitzgerald, and local historian, Derry Keogh, at 7pm on May 12 at Sea Church. There are no tickets and all proceeds from this go to the RNLI.
