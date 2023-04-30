Skymatters: Imagine the far side, not the dark side, of the Moon

Pink Floyd’s world-renowned album from 1973 titled “The Dark Side of the Moon” was brilliant from a musical perspective, but a little less so from a scientific viewpoint. You see there isn’t a dark side to the Moon. Instead, the Moon has a side which always faces away from the Earth, a side that we never get to see, a side which should more correctly be referred to as the “far side of the Moon”.

It wasn’t always this way, however. When the Moon originally formed, around 4.5 billion years ago, it would have spun on its axis in less than a couple of hours. To an observer on the Earth, they would have seen the Moon’s full surface roughly every two hours. To an observer on the Moon, they would have experienced one hour of lunar daylight followed by one hour of lunar night – definitely no “dark side”.

Over billions of years, gravitational interactions between the Earth and Moon have resulted in the Earth’s rotational period lengthening to almost exactly 24 hours, while that of the Moon has lengthened to approximately 27 days. And that 27 days is exactly the same length of time that it takes the Moon to go once around the Earth, which explains why it keeps the same face to us. But again, there’s no “dark side” experienced by someone on the Moon.

This may seem of little interest – except to Pink Floyd fans who hanker after the Moon having a dark side. But it’s actually of great interest to astronomers. Having a Moon with one side permanently facing away from us is a huge stroke of luck.

Imagine a telescope on its far side. It would be permanently shielded from the Earth. During the 13.5 days of lunar night, our telescope would have a view of the Universe completely uninterrupted by manmade light pollution. And as the Moon has no atmosphere, such a telescope would also be able to take pictures with the most exquisite clarity, free from the atmospheric distortion that is the bane of astronomers’ lives here on Earth.

On top of all that, with the Moon’s much-reduced gravity, it would be possible to build a huge telescope, perhaps 100m across, pushing the limits of the faintest objects we have ever seen. To put this into context, the largest planned telescopes on Earth have a mirror size of a mere 40 metres in diameter. (Ok, that’s actually really impressive ….. but a 100m telescope will see objects six times fainter and 2.5 times smaller, so the benefits are clear.)

In the depths of the lunar night temperatures would plummet to minus 130 degrees Celsius, making our celestial neighbour the almost perfect platform from which to observe the faint heat signatures emitted from a cosmic smorgasbord of objects about which we know little today other than the merest hint of their existence.

One can also imagine a telescope on the lunar far side which is designed to detect radio waves rather than visible light. Shielded from emissions from TV stations, mobile phones and even lightning in our atmosphere, such a radio telescope would pick up signals originating in the very earliest days of the cosmos. This could be transformational in our view of the origins of the Universe.

Building telescopes on the far side of the Moon has not yet been attempted. There are enormous engineering problems to overcome. There are many questions to be asked – do we build the telescope on Earth and ship it in pieces and assemble it on the Moon, or do we try to use some of the Moon’s own resources, bringing a whole new meaning to saving on “shipping costs”. With the impending return to the Moon such questions take on a whole new urgency.

It makes one think that if Pink Floyd had just changed the word “dark” to “far” their seminal album might have become the anthem for future lunar exploration.