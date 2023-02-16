Controversial Kerry salmon farm criticised by conservation group

A leading conservation group has voiced serious concerns about the continuing operation of a controversial salmon farm which has been the subject of court proceedings and a judicial review.

Salmon Watch Ireland claims that the restocking of the farm with more than 400,000 smolts at Deenish Island, Waterville, Co Kerry, will have devastating effects on wild salmon and sea trout stocks in the area.

The farm, owned by the multi-national seafood company, Mowi, was ordered to close by the then Minister for Agriculture and the Marine, Michael Creed, in April 2019, for gross over-harvesting at the site.

The farm, which is less than nine kilometres from Lough Currane, a significant sea trout fishery, has been a source of controversy for several years.

An appeal mechanism by Mowi included a judicial review in the High Court which was adjourned to allow the appeal go to the Aquaculture Licence Appeals Board (ALAB). The board has had more than three years to make a decision, but has yet to do so and an outcome is not expected before September next.

"This is a disgraceful scenario which effectively allows the farm to continue operations pending a determination of their appeal," said Salmon Watch, also claiming the board has little regard for the wild salmon and sea trout resource in Waterville.

“Meanwhile sea trout stocks are now extremely poor and the prospect of recovery is being eroded with each passing year." There was no response to a request for a comment from the appeals board.

Making his closure order, four years ago, Mr Creed said the company had harvested more than twice the amount of salmon it was allowed, in 2016 — 1,100 tonnes instead of 500 tonnes. He also said Mowi was fully aware of the limits set by its licence.

The minister further stated that the 121% rise in harvesting by the company had led to an increase in effluent discharge from the Deenish site.

In its submission to ALAB, Mowi claimed there was no breach of its licence conditions because when the licence was granted, in 1995, "harvesting" referred to the killing of live salmon on site and no such operation had taken place at Deenish, in 2016. Instead, live fish were taken to Castletownbere, County Cork, where they were slaughtered.

It also denied claims of an increase in effluent discharge from the site.

Salmon Watch, meanwhile, is including the Deenish issue in its complaint to the EU to demonstrate its concerns about the workings of ALAB and the Department of Agriculture. The complaint relates to the continuation of expired salmon farm licences, arguing that the Irish Government is in breach of EU environmental directives.