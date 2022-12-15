Geminids meteor shower set to continue tonight over Ireland

The spectacular shower was visible over Ireland the past two nights - tips on how best to catch its conclusion
A man watches a meteor during the Geminid meteor shower over Brimham Rocks, a collection of balancing rock formations in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in North Yorkshire.

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 09:27
Mike McGrath Bryan

The Geminid meteor shower has seen a spectacle of space-dust falling to Earth over the past two nights, with astronomers calling the event 'the best shower of the year', with up to 20 times the normal amount of visible meteors seen in the skies above Ireland.

"It is produced by debris left behind by an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon, which was discovered in 1982," said Irish Examiner columnist and Head of Blackrock Observatory, Dr. Niall Smith. "It peaks on the night of 13th and morning of 14th December." 

The shower will continue to remain visible tonight, however, a waxing gibbous moon and light pollution notwithstanding, and Dr Smith is urging people to get out and see it - providing advice on the best conditions in which to stargaze.

"As always, the best way to look at meteors is with the unaided eye, allowed to adapt to the dark for 10-20 minutes, from the darkest place you can find in your locality."

If you're not able to catch the stars tonight, another meteor shower passing overhead might well make your Christmas a little brighter.

"A few days later, between 20th-22nd December, the Ursids meteor shower will be visible. For both meteor showers the absence of a bright Moon will make it easier to observe some of the fainter meteors."

  • Astronomy Ireland is also asking people to continue to contribute to its National Report, counting the meteors they see, and the times and frequencies with which they appear. For more info, go here.

Sky Matters: When and where to watch the Geminids meteor shower

