Geminids meteor shower set to continue tonight over Ireland

The Geminid meteor shower has seen a spectacle of space-dust falling to Earth over the past two nights, with astronomers calling the event 'the best shower of the year', with up to 20 times the normal amount of visible meteors seen in the skies above Ireland.

Time to shine. 💫 Don’t miss the annual Geminids meteor shower, peaking between Dec. 13-14. A waning gibbous moon will make it harder to view most of the shower, but the Geminids burn so bright, up to 30-40 should be visible per hour! https://t.co/UNdSYSK8CL pic.twitter.com/JlM0pKvL5P

"It is produced by debris left behind by an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon, which was discovered in 1982," said Irish Examiner columnist and Head of Blackrock Observatory, Dr. Niall Smith. "It peaks on the night of 13th and morning of 14th December."

The Geminid meteor shower in Big Meadows, Shenandoah National Park last night. #Geminids pic.twitter.com/PBDbYyZDBr — Peter Forister ❄️💨❄️ (@forecaster25) December 14, 2022

The shower will continue to remain visible tonight, however, a waxing gibbous moon and light pollution notwithstanding, and Dr Smith is urging people to get out and see it - providing advice on the best conditions in which to stargaze.

"As always, the best way to look at meteors is with the unaided eye, allowed to adapt to the dark for 10-20 minutes, from the darkest place you can find in your locality."

Geminids meteor tonight with mars Orion and pleiades via https://t.co/gx8vdiegPO | Credit: SpaceMonkey_1969 pic.twitter.com/onm14lKKjs — Astronomy Pictures (@astronomypicc) December 15, 2022

If you're not able to catch the stars tonight, another meteor shower passing overhead might well make your Christmas a little brighter.

"A few days later, between 20th-22nd December, the Ursids meteor shower will be visible. For both meteor showers the absence of a bright Moon will make it easier to observe some of the fainter meteors."

IT'S RAINING GEMINIDS: Last night, pieces of rock comet 3200 Phaethon rained over Mt. Hopkins in Arizona. John Ashley photographed the downpour: pic.twitter.com/jHaw2XKuwX — JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) December 15, 2022

Astronomy Ireland is also asking people to continue to contribute to its National Report, counting the meteors they see, and the times and frequencies with which they appear. For more info, go here.