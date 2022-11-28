David Attenborough narrates new immersive BBC Earth Experience in London

David Attenborough will narrate a new immersive Earth Experience, which is set to launch in London next year.

Tickets for the BBC Earth Experience will be on sale from 10am on Friday, December 2, with the experience opening on March 30, 2023.

The 'immersive digital journey' will guide visitors through the World's seven continents and feature footage from the BBC's Seven Worlds, One Planet series.

CGI impression of the front facade of the BBC Earth Experience, which will arrive at the brand new Daikin Centre in Earl's Court, London in March. Picture: Woo Architects/BBC Earth Experience/PA Wire

The BBC Earth Experience, which will arrive at the brand new Daikin Centre in Earl's Court in March, will see the footage, including extended scenes, projected on multiple multi-angle screens using the latest digital screen technology.

Visitors will be able to take a 360-degree audio-visual journey as they explore impressive landscapes and come face-to-face with some of the world's most mesmerising animals.

The experience will offer visitors a look at species from every corner of the world, from fireflies putting on a spectacular light show in North America, snub-nosed monkeys huddling together to stay warm in Asia, and hungry hamsters fighting to keep their food in Europe.

CGI impression of the inside of the BBC Earth Experience, which will show footage from Seven Worlds, One Planet projected on multi-angle screens. Picture: BBC Earth Experience/PA Wire

Speaking about the new project, Mat Way, global director of live entertainment, gaming and interactive at BBC studios said: "We are delighted to partner with Moon Eye Productions and Live Nation to bring the BBC's ground-breaking natural history content to this amazing live immersive London location for everyone to enjoy."

Seven Worlds, One Planet first aired on BBC One in 2019 and was narrated by 96-year-old broadcaster and environmentalist, David Attenborough. More than 1,500 people worked on the series, which consisted of 92 shoots across 41 countries.