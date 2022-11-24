A salute to community gardens — here are some superb ones

The hilltop village of Knocknagree, County Cork, was once best-known for its monthly fair, attracting cattle dealers from around the country.

As fairs gradually gave way to livestock marts, several decades ago, the fair green, around which the village is built, fell into disuse and neglect. Eventually seeing its potential, local people came together to create what is now an oasis of beauty in the centre of Knocknagree.

In this year’s Tidy Towns competition, Knocknagree increased its marks by a commendable 21, amid glowing tributes to the dedicated volunteers who now look after the fair green. I know it well: a wonderful amenity and a model for countless other villages and small towns Seen at its best in early summer, the green has pollinator-friendly flowers and plants, trees, recycled seating, and a sensory garden. The volunteers even use harvested rainwater for watering.

The fair green at Knocknagree. Picture: Knocknagree Fairfield Tidy Towns

As we mentioned here recently, a growing number of voluntary groups are doing excellent environmental work countrywide. In the north Dublin suburb of Ballymun, for instance, a local Global Action Plan (GAP) group has announced that it is to open a new urban social inclusion and environmental education project.

Compared to other countries, Ireland has very few allotments and community gardens, despite ample evidence that these amenities help promote nature and bring people together.

In the first 10 months of this year, the Ballymun garden drew more than 1,800 volunteers from local schools, community groups, youth organisations and direct provision centres.

Members of NICHE Healthy Community Group, Let's Grow Together and Nash's Boreen residents with Cllr Damien Boylan, deputy Lord Mayor, launch the Nash's Boreen Nature Trail map and booklet at the Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill Community Garden. Picture: Mike English

On the north side of Cork city is another example of what can be achieved when people work together. Formerly a derelict site, a community garden, in Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill, is being used to grow fresh, organic food. Developed by Niche, a HSE community health initiative, the garden has a polytunnel and seed beds.

People are growing vegetables, herbs and flowers, and there’s also fruit to pick. Not forgetting the added satisfaction to be gained from taking part in the entire growth process, preparing the ground, planting, weeding, harvesting, and the ultimate pleasure — eating what you grow yourself.

UCC Community Garden Picture: facebook.com/ucccommunitygarden

In halls of learning, people are expected to be progressive and moving with the times. Aptly, UCC also has its community garden, in the shadows of the main buildings on College Road.

Work on the half-acre college garden started in 2007. Involving both students and staff, the garden has three polytunnels in which a wide range of crops are grown. Again, the emphasis is on organic and the best of potatoes, courgettes, tomatoes and herbs, to mention just a few examples, are produced.

Community gardens, meanwhile, are sprouting across European cities, with people growing their own, and sharing knowledge. We’re getting there…