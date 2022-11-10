Local volunteers working to preserve natural riches

An encouraging trend in recent years has been the emergence of voluntary groups to protect and develop wilderness areas in their localities.

One such group in east Clare, formed just three years ago, was a recent winner of a National Lottery heritage award. Lough Grainey Nature Sanctuary is dedicated to preserving the natural riches of the Lough Grainey Valley, rewilding and restoring its ancient oak forests.

School groups and adults are being helped to reconnect with nature in this place of striking natural beauty, in the Feakle area, already widely known as the home of legendary 19th-century herbalist Biddy Early, far-famed for her cures.

Named after the Irish sun goddess, Grian, the valley has some of our most endangered species of animals and plants like the Irish oak.

The group has purchased a number of acres in the valley and hopes to add to this when land becomes available.

Lough Grainey Nature Sanctuary

Dr Marina Levitina, group chairperson, said the plan is to give land back to nature and allow nature restore itself with minimum human intervention, at a time when many species of plants and animals are extinction-threatened.

“We need to ensure that the few existing places of wilderness and wildlife corridors are protected," she said.

“Our nature sanctuary needs to be protected for all its beauty and for the vital habitats that it provides to wildlife."

The sanctuary aims to do just that, with a team including film directors, doctors, herbalists, lecturers, and artists putting their skills and know-how together to create something special that will be enjoyed for generations to come.

Lough Grainey Nature Sanctuary

A love of nature is being fostered with, for example, children taking part in forest schools and nature walks. Workshops are also key, helping to foster and re-connect with people’s innate love of nature.

Webcam equipment is used for monitoring wildlife, with important surveys of bats, pearl mussels, and other river inhabitants also being carried out. An abundance of wildlife is already being observed. An oak forest is also being restored by planting native trees and helping the natural regeneration of woodland.

“Trees ensure stability of the global climate by absorbing and restoring carbon. Currently, only 10% of Ireland is covered with forests, and only 1.2% is native woodlands. We need more trees," said Dr Levitina.

The sanctuary is in the Slieve Aughty Special Protection Area and is home to the hen harrier, merlin, otter, red squirrel, pine marten, and several bat species.

Almost two and a half centuries ago, renowned Clare poet, Brian Merriman, romanticised the area. In his 1780 poem, The Midnight Court, he dreams of falling asleep on the shores of Lough Grainey and finding himself in a fairy court where the women of Ireland are discussing their problems.