Five walking trails in Munster covered with autumnal leaves to check out on the long weekend

This loop takes the walker through the western section of the beautiful mixed woodland of Colligan Woods and along the Colligan River in its lovely scenic valley, before climbing gradually through a wide range of broadleaf and conifer. A number of viewing points offer wonderful vistas of the surrounding countryside and Dungarvan Harbour and Helvick Head.

A sample of the wealth of flora and fauna includes wood sorrel, heather, bluebell and bilberry, fox, red squirrel, badger, otter, stoat, hare and deer and, if you are lucky, goldfinch jay, kingfisher and dipper. The river has spawning salmon and sea trout can also to be seen. One other trail starts at this trailhead.

In association with Sport Ireland.