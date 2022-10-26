Five walking trails in Munster covered with autumnal leaves to check out on the long weekend

This loop takes the walker through the western section of the beautiful mixed woodland of Colligan Woods and along the Colligan River in its lovely scenic valley, before climbing gradually through a wide range of broadleaf and conifer. A number of viewing points offer wonderful vistas of the surrounding countryside and Dungarvan Harbour and Helvick Head.
A sample of the wealth of flora and fauna includes wood sorrel, heather, bluebell and bilberry, fox, red squirrel, badger, otter, stoat, hare and deer and, if you are lucky, goldfinch jay, kingfisher and dipper. The river has spawning salmon and sea trout can also to be seen. One other trail starts at this trailhead.
This is a great trail for family walks as it takes the walker on paths meandering through pleasant woodland and follows the bank of the Mealagh River, crossing the river by footbridges at two points. The ancient Barnagowlanes Wedge Tomb is not far from the trail and an access path off the main loop will bring you by it, however this path can be slightly boggy.
During heavy rain, and for a short while after, the area around the river can flood. If the ground is flooded please do not attempt to complete the route but return the way you came. If you are lucky you may see otters along the river.
This trail, linking Ladysbridge and Castlemartyr villages through Mitchells Wood, offers a very pleasant countryside and forest walk on quiet roadway and specially constructed path. It has a peaceful ambience, beautiful scenery, some interesting birdlife and flora and fauna such as otters and kingfishers visible crossing the bridge over the Womanagh River.
The old woodland, once part of a larger demesne, has many features from bygone days with tales of wild boars, lepers, knights and hangings. It is a wonderful example of the fine house, planned landscapes with lake, specimen parkland trees, and adjoining woodland and carriage paths. While in the woods, learn about our native Irish trees from the Coillte identifying plaques.
including fields with the hazel scrub typical of the area. The trail starts in the seaside village of Ballyvaughan. It passes by the entrance to Aillwee Cave – the most famous of the ancient caves below the Burren. The Fanore to Ballyvaughan Trek finishes at the same trailhead in Ballyvaughan. Please note that the rocks are slippery when wet.
There are over 300 hectares of rolling parkland, trails, mixed woodland, lakes and an arboretum at Curragh Chase. This planned landscape was formerly the home of the de Vere family. The façade of the former grand house sits on the hill overlooking the main car park.
The Glenisca Trail is one of three trails on the site. It is shared by walkers and cyclists. It takes visitors into the forest passing an old cave, limestone outcrops sitting under the trees and the Yew woodland. If you are coming to the forest to connect with nature, then this trail will meet your needs. Car parking costs €5 on entry (exact change required).
