Versatile and sustainable — wonderful Willow

Willow is a tree with many uses. In Ireland we have about a dozen different native species of willow, though because different types mix together so easily, there are an uncountable number of hybrids, all quite difficult to tell apart.

Traditionally, willow has been used to weave baskets, a craft that goes back to the earliest humans. In Ireland, sally gardens were a feature of every townland, providing willow rods for hand baskets, donkey creels, lobster pots, and baskets for draining potatoes. Willow rods would be cut from the first moon in November, providing basket weaving materials through the winter months and baskets that would get replaced every few years. As a perfect example of a renewable resource, willow baskets are far more in keeping with nature than plastic bags, plastic nets — or even cardboard boxes.