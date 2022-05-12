It’s a scene reminiscent of Andy Irvine’s song from 1976 about roving out on a bright May morning to view the meadows and flowers gay.

The location is a quiet boreen between the villages of Ballydesmond and Kiskeam in Co Cork. We walk between ditches speckled with bluebells, cowslips and other floral delights of early summer: a picture straight out of Kavanagh’s bucolic poetry.

Little wonder that, of all months, May is many people’s favourite. To a chorus of birdsong, everything is growing rapidly and the countryside begins to bloom. A season symbolised by the bluebell more than anything else; an ancient icon of beauty.

During schooldays long ago, our teachers had us out picking bluebells for May altars, blue being the colour of the Virgin Mary. Nowadays, however, we’re told common species such as bluebell are threatened by over-picking. Is there anything safe anymore?

In national parks and nature reserves, the authorities remind us such plants are protected and should not be picked. In Killarney National Park, at present, some of the woodland floors are carpeted by a profusion of bluebells. And people are picking them.

They are also walking on the bluebells, something referred to by Niall Mac Coitir in his excellent book, Irish Wild Plants. “Although research has shown that picking the flowers does not do any lasting harm, trampling on the leaves while collecting the flowers does damage the plant’s ability to manufacture food and thus replenish itself,’’ he says.

In folklore, the bells in the flower were believed to call the fairies when ‘rung’ and it was also said to be unlucky to walk on bluebells because they were full of spells. You might even be enchanted by the fairies and die! And, despite what people have done for countless years, it was also thought to be an unlucky flower to bring into your house.

Strange, mind you, how such a lovely plant did not find fairy approval, though it was not all bad. There was, for example, a belief that if you could turn one of its flowers inside out without tearing it, you would eventually woo the person you loved.

Pale yellow cowslips, which are sometimes confused with primroses (members of the same family), appear around the same time as bluebells, with the colours matching beautifully. In contrast to bluebells, cowslips were seen as a protection of the home against evil influences.

In Co Cork, a tea made of primrose was offered as a cure for insomnia. It was also used as a herbal medicine for nervous disorders and for inducing relaxation. And, according to Mac Coitir, cowslips were rubbed on a cow’s udder on May Day to safeguard the milk.