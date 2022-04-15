Going green: Six greenways for all the family to explore over the Easter long weekend

The Blessington Greenway is a shared use trail linking the historic town of Blessington with the Palladian mansion at Russborough House. The trail starts at The Avon Activity Centre at the southern end of Blessington and leads south along the shores of Blessington Lakes, through forest and natural woodland.
The route crosses an ancient medieval Ringfort and uses the footpath along part of the N81 before turning back into the forest at Burgage Moyle lane. It then crosses the Valleymount Road and makes its way to Russellstown Bay adjacent to Russborough House. Along the way you will have the opportunity to appreciate the magnificent scenery and wildlife in the area.
In association with Sport Ireland.
Image: www.visitwicklow.ie
Along the old canal towpath, beside tranquil waters, the delightful Royal Canal Greenway winds its way for 130km from cosmopolitan Maynooth, through friendly Enfield and lively Mullingar to charming Clondra in Longford. It’s a relatively flat trail, once the domain of placid barge horses, today the realm of walkers, runners, and cyclists of all ages and stages. Passing through picturesque waterside villages, it gives a glimpse of a very special part of Ireland so often passed by unnoticed.
This peaceful, green sanctuary is home to a cornucopia of native wildlife yet it is remarkably easy to access by both road and train. Users can join the Royal Canal Greenway at any trailhead and travel in either direction, or complete as a long-distance linear trail, from east-to-west or west-to-east.
There’s always a welcoming café or pub to stop at for refreshments, often with outside seating as well as picnic spots, playgrounds and attractions along the way. The Greenway is accessible by public transport (the Dublin-Sligo train line) and it passes through four counties (Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford) all the way from Ireland’s Ancient East to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. It’s a photographer’s dream with gentle constantly changing scenery — a boat passing through one of the traditional locks, or mother duck with her brood of ducklings serenely paddling by.
This trail, running along the shores of Inniscarra Lake, provides a safe traffic free recreational facility for families who want a short cycle or walk and is accessible to people who use a wheelchair. Along the trail enjoy animals and birdlife that live on or near the water including herons, kingfishers, geese, otters and the occasional sea eagle. Anglers can also access the lake along the trail and it presents perfect viewing opportunities for rowing activities on the lake, being situated directly opposite the Rowing Ireland Headquarters.
The trail is 2km from all the facilities of Coachford village. At the trailhead there is free parking for over 20 cars.
Explore Monaghan Town’s pleasant urban and rural landscapes on this greenway along the route of the former Ulster Canal towpath. This charming trail is generally flat with some gentle slopes and is wheelchair accessible, suitable for family groups, and people of all fitness levels.
Following the verdant towpath, visitors will spot heritage structures along the waterway and quaint reminders of times past, including three bridges, a lock house, and two canal locks. The route features some road crossings and sections adjacent to traffic, therefore it is strongly advised that children are accompanied by an adult on these sections.
With Louisburgh as your base there is a choice of three cycle loops - some of which meander along wonderful sea cliffs and beaches, whilst others take inland winding back roads, through rugged countryside. These routes will guide you to spectacular scenery surrounding Louisburgh. Carry some food and drinks as there are no shops on these routes.
This loop featured here offers incredible views over a short distance. Pleasant cycling awaits you but don’t be fooled by the short distance as there are a couple of quite steep hills on this loop. Fortunately these are only short walks – if fitness is a concern – yet the panoramic views from the summit are worth it.
There are over 300 hectares of rolling parkland, trails, mixed woodland, lakes and an arboretum at Curragh Chase. This planned landscape was formerly the home of the de Vere family. The façade of the former grand house sits on the hill overlooking the main car park.
The Glenisca Trail is one of three trails on the site. It is shared by walkers and cyclists. It takes visitors into the forest passing an old cave, limestone outcrops sitting under the trees and the Yew woodland. If you are coming to the forest to connect with nature, then this trail will meet your needs. Car parking costs €5 on entry (exact change required).
