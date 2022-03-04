Five scenic routes to discover on a sunny spring walk this weekend

The weather forecast is bright and dry this weekend, so get your hiking boots on and check out these gorgeous spots around the country
Five scenic routes to discover on a sunny spring walk this weekend

Goleen Harbour Long Loop. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 13:15
Denise O’Donoghue

WALKING TRAILS

Marconi Loop

Galway

map
Download map Starting Point

This walk, in a rugged and wild landscape and area of outstanding natural beauty within the Derrigimlagh bog complex, follows a roadway and gravel tracks with small sections of boardwalk. You will walk through sensitive areas, as it passes through the Industrial Heritage site of the first commercial wireless radio station, also the landing site for the first nonstop transatlantic flight, whose stories are explained with various interpretive elements.

This is also the site of the Wild Atlantic Signature Point of Derrigimlagh. The walk includes natural heritage and has fine views of lakes, mountains, sea and Roundstone bog (a special area of conservation with its unique flora and fauna and a multitude of lakes).

In association with Sport Ireland.

WALKING TRAILS

Glen Beach Cliff Walk

Wicklow

map
Download map Starting Point

WALKING TRAILS

Goleen Harbour Long Loop

Cork

map
Download map Starting Point

WALKING TRAILS

Bray Head Loop Walk

Wicklow

map
Download map Starting Point

WALKING TRAILS

12 O'Clock Hills Looped Walks Blue Route

Clare

map
Download map Starting Point

Discover more walking trails in every county here.

Read More

Donal Hickey: Hare's Corner sees farmers create habitats on their land for wildlife

More in this section

Male's hands holding young plant Donal Hickey: Hare's Corner sees farmers create habitats on their land for wildlife
Islands of Ireland: Hardly enough sand to fill a few buckets on Sandy Island, Co Cork Islands of Ireland: Hardly enough sand to fill a few buckets on Sandy Island, Co Cork
Festive Robin Scene Juanita Browne: How wildlife survives harsh winter weather and storm after storm
#Outdoor Trails
Alternatives for invasive garden plants (Alamy/PA)

Bye bye bamboo: Avoid invasive garden plants with these easier alternatives

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices