Five scenic routes to discover on a sunny spring walk this weekend

This walk, in a rugged and wild landscape and area of outstanding natural beauty within the Derrigimlagh bog complex, follows a roadway and gravel tracks with small sections of boardwalk. You will walk through sensitive areas, as it passes through the Industrial Heritage site of the first commercial wireless radio station, also the landing site for the first nonstop transatlantic flight, whose stories are explained with various interpretive elements.

This is also the site of the Wild Atlantic Signature Point of Derrigimlagh. The walk includes natural heritage and has fine views of lakes, mountains, sea and Roundstone bog (a special area of conservation with its unique flora and fauna and a multitude of lakes).

In association with Sport Ireland.