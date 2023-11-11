Portrait tells the story of Vicky Phelan's extraordinary life
HE REMEMBERS her in her black bomber jacket coming home from school. He remembers how very friendly she was — and how fiercesome, always standing up for what was right.
#Read My Lips
In memory of Vicky Phelan, seven high-profile Irish women get behind a special cervical screening initiative. Their call to action is 'Read my lips... choose screening - book a cervical screening test today.'
- The “Vicky Phelan Campaign and Portrait Tour” will be at UL on Thursday, November 23, at 1pm. The tour is fully booked up for 2024 and David is taking bookings for 2025.
- Visit www.vickyphelanportrait.com.