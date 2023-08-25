The vagus nerve: Would a cold plunge help relax and reset you?

“VNS is being suggested as a treatment for every condition under the sun at the moment but let’s wait until it undergoes scientific scrutiny.”
In the meantime, my unscientific experiment with cold water immersion may not have had any effect on my vagus nerve. But I can report that I feel less anxious in the hours afterwards and my skin is glowing. So much so that I’ve decided to make it part of my daily routine.
- The vagus nerve is the longest in the body and comprises approximately 80,000 fibres on each side of your body. That’s 160,000 channels sending information from your brain to your organs and back again.
- The nerve plays a role in breathing, cardiovascular activity and digestion.
- It’s involved in metabolism, transmitting information about the levels of fats, glucose, insulin, the hunger-regulating hormone leptin, and other molecules from the gut and liver to the brainstem. When the brainstem detects changes in those levels, the vagus nerve signals the organ to maintain homeostasis by creating more glucose, secreting more insulin or increasing gut motility.
- The vagus nerve projects from the brainstem to the palate, upper oesophagus and larynx, which means it’s crucial for branchial motor control, the gag reflex, and swallowing.
- Vagus nerve stimulation involves sending regular mild pulses of electrical energy to the brain via the vagus nerve through a device similar to a pacemaker. It is already being used to help those with treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression.
- Studies now show vagus nerve stimulation can reduce inflammation in the body and trials are ongoing to develop a device that will allow for this discovery to help those with inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.
- Research is currently being carried out into its ability to affect cognition, including attention, memory, executive functioning, and language learning.