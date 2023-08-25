Working Life: The aim of our nurse-led service is to prevent hospital admission

9am

At the office in Rathfarnham, Dublin, I start working through phone calls that came in overnight, For example, a patient may have a blocked urinary catheter or a concern about an intravenous device, requiring an urgent visit. I prioritise my house calls accordingly, reviewing the patient list. I usually do six to seven visits a day, gathering medical supplies and equipment and loading them into the car before heading off. I then phone my patients to advise them of an approximate visit time.

10am

During my call to a patient’s home, it is important to ensure there is early recognition of any potential complications and appropriate referral and communication to reduce the need for hospital admission.

A visit to a patient’s home involves providing the skilled nursing intervention requested but also a holistic approach to other health and social care needs, education and safety. As a community intervention nurse, I am privileged to care for our patients in their home or clinical setting as required.

Lunch could be any time from 1.30pm to 3pm, depending on house visits.

Claire Lynch. specialist nurse with the Community Intervention Team, based in Rathfarnham Co Dublin. Photograph: Moya Nolan

4.30pm

Back in the office. I catch up on paperwork, phone calls and emails, which includes communicating with referring services and scheduling future appointments. The aim of our nurse-led service is to prevent hospital admission and allow for early discharge by providing specialist care in the community.

5pm

We work in pairs in the evening for safety. We take calls from patients up until 9.30pm. We often get urgent calls vis-a-vis blocked urinary catheters or palliative support during this time, and go to a patient’s home to deal with issues that arise. Our nurses are highly skilled and experienced in dealing with the complexity of care we deliver. We are practised in problem-solving and have autonomy in assessing and planning patients’ care.

9.30pm

Back in the office, I complete any outstanding paperwork in preparation for the next day before leaving for home. My job is diverse, very busy and challenging, however there is huge reward in knowing that my skilled nursing care has prevented a patient ending up in hospital.

It has been proven that patients’ recovery and sense of wellbeing are greatly improved when care is provided at home or as close to home as possible.