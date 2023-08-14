Body-shaming on social media: I really thought as a society we were beyond this

Too thin, too fat, too curvy, too muscular, too old. It’s exhausting. It’s embarrassing.

Retailer Marks and Spencer was forced to step in to defend Vogue Williams after she was trolled for being "too thin" while promoting their swimwear range. The Irish mum-of-three was modelling some of her favourite items from the retailer’s summer collection when she was targeted online for "not being representative" of M&S’s regular customers.

In an Instagram reel posted earlier this week in collaboration with the company, the 37-year-old showed off a black scalloped swimsuit while on holiday with her family. Vogue’s M&S haul for her Spanish getaway included a royal blue string bikini and a casual throw shirt she told viewers that she’d brought in three different colours. Her young children, Gigi, Theodore, and Otto were also featured wearing outfits from the M&S children’s range.

But very quickly the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcaster was attacked for promoting what some considered "an unhealthy body type".

"You are beautiful but much too thin," wrote one commenter. "Skin and bone," wrote another, prompting Vogue to address their criticism directly. "Everyone’s body is different," she replied on Instagram. "You shouldn’t judge mine the way you think it should be." She included a heart emoji beneath her words.

Over on the M&S Instagram page, the ‘thin-shaming’ continued, with one follower accusing the retailer of "using painfully skinny" models. Vogue’s fans rushed to her defence, arguing that the influencer is known for her dedication to fitness and that health looks different on everyone.

"Body-shaming, no matter the size, is simply disgusting," someone pointed out. Following the backlash, M&S deleted many of the most vitriolic comments and posted its own response: "A kind reminder to our followers that we use our platform in a positive way. We’re proud to represent and celebrate people of all shapes and sizes. We won’t tolerate any unkind or negative comments and anything unacceptable will be deleted. Let’s all continue to uplift one another. Love M&S x"

So, here we are again, (sigh). Women going out of their way to criticise other women’s looks. Too thin, too fat, too curvy, too muscular, too old… It’s exhausting. It’s embarrassing. Is our sense of self-worth still down to how attractive we are to other people?

We all know that life in the public eye is unforgiving. But it doesn’t mean people are fair game. For years, we binged on magazines where celebrities were annihilated for having cellulite, bingo wings, prominent cheekbones, big breasts, small bottoms, thinning hair, fake-hair, perfectly-lovely hair… but I really thought as a society we were beyond this.

It is easy to overlook the fact that even though women are disproportionately the victims of online harassment by men, it’s actually women who are actively taking part in harassing other women on the internet. UK Think Tank, Demos examined 10,000 tweets over 21 days from over 6,000 unique users to find that half of misogynistic tweets came from women.

There are a couple of theories on why some women troll other women. One is that we live in a culture that suppresses any sign of aggression in women from a young age so we learn to express it differently. That means we are conditioned to use more passive-aggressive methods, such as social exclusion or verbal abuse rather than knocking someone’s block off, for example. And what better place for doing that then the internet, especially when anonymity is an option.

But why someone shames another, especially over how their body looks, is a complicated psychology. Some put it down to insecurity; when a person feels self-conscious about their own body, they are more likely to talk badly about someone else to make themselves feel better. Societal norms inevitably play a part; joking about how someone looks is a learned bias that we grew up with. But then there’s the most dangerous type; those with the best of intentions; friends, family and social media followers who think they are being helpful by pointing out perceived areas for improvement in another person. The "please-eat-a-burger" brigade.

This insult masquerading as concern is particularly damaging for those on the receiving end. Someone telling you that they are "worried for how you look" is frustrating, because not only are we all so much more than our body shape, but strangers deciding, on our behalf, what is beautiful or ugly or too big or small or healthy enough, is a very loose science. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the mainstream definition of what’s acceptable changes pretty darn frequently. Plus, what really matters, or what should matter, is how we react to the things that are important to us, fearlessly and with confidence.

But despite everyone’s best efforts, body image remains an extremely delicate issue that affects youth mental health in particular.

Over the past decade, Irish research has consistently identified body image as a key source of concern for young people.

The My World Survey 2, a National Study of Youth Mental Health in Ireland, captured the view of more than 1,900 young people from across Ireland. It reported a significant relationship between time spent online (more than three hours) and higher levels of depression and lower levels of body esteem.

The report revealed that body-esteem and body satisfaction decreased consistently over the course of adolescence, with first year students reporting the highest body-esteem in secondary school and sixth year students reporting the lowest. In adolescents, both male and female, 26% reported being dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their bodies. In other words, we really owe it to our young people to do better ourselves.

What’s curious about the brutality that fuels body shaming online, is that in real life, we would never ever dare say these things. So next time someone feels compelled to point out a bony clavicle, grey hair, ripple of cellulite, or to burger-shame from behind a keyboard, imagine rocking up to me IRL. Imagine pinching a roll of my lovely fat and telling me to my face that I’m gross, or how my hair offends you.

Then I’d suggest maybe resisting your urges, and instead let’s talk about more interesting things than the flesh and skin that binds who we are inside both our beautiful minds.