Sonya Lennon: I sobbed discussing the cruelty that Sinéad O’Connor had to endure

THREE years ago, TV presenter, fashion stylist, and entrepreneur Sonya Lennon set herself the goal of squeezing in some form of exercise every day.

“It wasn’t a big plan, I said I’d go day to day,” she explains. “The practice stuck and now I either run 5K, go to yoga or Pilates and sea swim on top of that, when I can.

“Being physically fit and strong is hugely important to me to ensure that I enjoy my life for as long as I can and keep doing what I love,” adds the Dublin-based mum of two.

Lennon’s latest role is as a ‘Second Life mentor’ at Standard Life to support the pension provider’s mission to empower better, broader thinking around retirement planning.

“The very concept of retirement is ready for a makeover in my opinion.

“From my career, I’ve seen that life takes you on many twists and turns and that can affect retirement planning,” she says.

“However, when you think about designing the optimal life in retirement, for me it’s about capturing the wisdom, incorporating more freedom, and ensuring I have an influence over how my life unfolds.”

Lennon says she wants to “keep learning, keep living life to the full” while also helping people along the way.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

We eat only freshly prepared food at home, loads of veggies and not too much meat. We love to cook, so that helps a lot.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Along with all that delicious food, some good wine is required. I don’t have a sweet tooth, but a savoury salty snack is a definite weakness. I’m partial to a cheese puff.

What keeps you awake at night?

I love my sleep and fall deep as soon I hit the pillow. I’ve recently completed a financial preview plan with a great adviser and that helps me sleep even sounder.

How do you relax?

Sea swimming, exercise, eating and drinking with friends and family. The older I’ve got, the simpler my needs and desires. I know what’s important to me now, how I want to spend the rest of my life.

What is your favourite smell?

Frankincense, hands down. I wear the fragrance Armani Prive Bois d’Ences and it is exactly that.

When was the last time you cried?

I sobbed discussing the cruelty that Sinéad O’Connor had to endure during her life and particularly childhood.

What does the word ‘health’ mean to you?

I think we need to see health as a multi-dimensional concept. Once we understand that our body, heart, mind, relationships, and finances all need health certs we can plan and achieve with awareness on all those plains.

What traits do you least like in others?

I don’t like meanness of spirit, I steer clear of people who are threatened by other people’s happiness.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m pretty dogged and I can forge on without taking the time to bring people with me.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

The writer Gary Schteyengart, the all-round wonder, performer and activist Josephine Baker, actor and comedian Julia Lewis Dreyfus, sex and relationship academic and author Esther Perel and designer and rebel Elsa Schiaparelli. That’s a lot of women, Gary did well to get an invite.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Behind every criticism is a veiled wish’ from my aforementioned pal, Esther Perel. I think if we had the courage to be more honest and vulnerable the world would be a better place.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I’ve been to amazing places, stayed in alpine spas, paradise islands, swanky hotels, but I always love coming home. We worked really hard to make it our dream home having lived in it for 20 years. We love it. The internal courtyard is ‘my spot’.