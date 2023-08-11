Working Life: We are trained to think quickly and make critical decisions in stressful situations

5.30am

My alarm signals the beginning of a new day. After breakfast, I head to Waterford Ambulance Station, where I change into my uniform and power on my radio. Work begins with the usual routine of checking our equipment, stocking the ambulance, and vehicle checks with my work partner before logging on.

7am

We’re ready to see what the day has in store. As pre-hospital practitioners, we attend a wide variety of medical and trauma calls, which can include anything from respiratory emergencies to road traffic collisions to cardiac arrests. The unpredictable nature of the job really appeals to me.

9am

I work on college assignments. As I am coming to the end of my postgraduate internship, I am busy compiling my portfolio of call logs, continuous professional competence courses, and

reflections.

Clodagh Murphy. Photo: Noel Browne

10.15am

The day is usually busy with back-to-back emergency calls. We respond to these with lights and sirens on, putting a plan together en route. Challenging calls are accompanied by a rush of adrenaline as we mentally prepare for the unknown. We are trained to think quickly and make critical decisions in stressful situations. We work as a close-knit team with other emergency services, and I enjoy the camaraderie and teamwork that comes with the job.

1pm

I eat a home-prepared meal and catch up with other crews during a lunch break.

2pm

Our shift continues with medical and trauma calls where we assess, treat, and safely transport patients to hospital. A huge portion of our role consists of providing emotional support, comfort, and compassion to patients. I strive to reassure patients and family members who are understandably anxious and worried.

7pm

As the end of my shift approaches, I have a quick debrief with my partner where we discuss the cases we encountered and how we managed them. I put my radio on charge and organise my uniform in preparation for another busy shift.

Being a postgraduate paramedic intern with the National Ambulance Service is a challenging yet rewarding profession and I am grateful to be part of the NAS team dedicated to helping others in their time of need. I would highly recommend this career to others

The NAS advertises competitions throughout the year for those wishing to become a student paramedic. You can find out more at NAS.ie or follow @AmbulanceNAS.