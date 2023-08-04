Working Life: A virtual clinic takes place where new and review patients are contacted

7.20am

A quick change into my uniform and coffee with colleagues in the urology unit gets my day underway at University Hospital Galway (UHG).

Then it’s time to check emails, voice messages, and triage folders for new referrals to the service.

8am - 1pm

We see four to eight patients at a morning clinic.

They are assessed, treated, and shown how to manage their lower urinary tract symptoms such as urinary incontinence, urinary tract infections, incomplete bladder emptying, and renal stones.

Procedures completed during the clinic include trial without catheter, radiation/chemo cystitis (inflammation of the urinary bladder when radiation is passed to the body to treat cancer) and invasive urodynamics to evaluate the cause of LUTS.

Every Monday and Wednesday, we hold a clinic for extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy, a procedure to break up stones inside the urinary tract. We also have a satellite clinic in Portiuncula University Hospital every Tuesday for patients from east Galway.

This is one of several modernised care pathways being rolled out and it’s a shared-care initiative between community and acute services, led by an advanced nurse practitioner, for suitable patients presenting with LUTS.

1pm

Lunchtime is often interrupted by an urgent phone query, an unscheduled patient from a consultant clinic, or a patient’s text, voicemails or emails that require urgent replies.

1.30pm – 5pm

At afternoon clinic, we see up to half a dozen patients.

5pm - 6pm

A virtual clinic takes place where new and review patients are contacted to see how they are managing their condition.

Patients who don’t attend clinic appointments are also contacted to identify if their urinary symptom(s) has resolved or to follow up on why they didn’t attend.

When a patient doesn’t present for an appointment, it has an impact on other patients waiting to be seen, so we always advise them to reschedule if they can’t attend, to free up their appointment for someone else.

6.15pm

En route home, I pop into a supermarket. With a husband and three sons, the fridge is always empty. Unfortunately, exercise may wait until my days off, as the commute home can be 45 to 60 minutes. When I land, I shower and catch up with what’s new at home.