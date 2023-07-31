Are you a cyberchondriac? How to tackle online health anxiety

Never before have we had such immediate access to health-related information.

We increasingly use social media and the internet to seek out what we hope is appropriate evidence and information, to ease our pain and worries.

While social media was never intended to be a healthcare tool, it has become a first port of call for many with TikTok becoming the most used and most accessible platform for health-related content according to a report on HealthTok from Superdrug Online Doctor.

Rachel, a copywriter and social media strategist, says that the health information she has found online has helped her in managing and understanding her health issues.

“After years of suppressing and ignoring my symptoms, seeing many sharing their genuine and authentic journeys is beautiful,” she says.

“Hearing their stories makes me finally feel understood and safe. I also feel empowered to share my personal story in the hope that I would impact one life and they would know they were no longer alone. Sharing valuable and relatable journeys will always signify strength and wisdom.”

Elizabeth, a mother, agrees and says that she has learnt more about her health from social media than from healthcare practitioners.

Social media can positively affect people’s lives when it encourages them to speak with a GP or seek professional advice.

However, the covid-19 pandemic assured us that vast misinformation can be easily spread through social media and viral posts.

Excessively researching symptoms online can lead to cyberchondria which has the potential to escalate health anxieties to debilitating levels. We may then implement advice from invalid sources that is potentially harmful.

David, a primary school teacher, says: “Social media has left me in the pits of anxiety and stress believing I was dying. Everything I looked at pointed to a much more serious issue than it was.

“I never learn though,” he admits. “I still check symptoms on Twitter.”

Brendan Clarke, senior cognitive behavioural therapist at Evidence-Based Therapy Centre in Galway

“A professor of mine once said that health anxiety is like a weed, and that attention is like water,” says Brendan Clarke, senior cognitive behavioural therapist at Evidence-Based Therapy Centre in Galway, “the more attention we pay to whatever our health issue is, the worse that issue becomes.”

Clarke uses the example of experiencing pain in your knee. No matter the reason for the pain, if a person spends hours focusing on that pain, it is likely to become more intense as time ticks on. “You’ll also probably feel more anxious,” he says, “which can heighten the way that we perceive pain.”

In terms of the role social media platforms have in how we perceive health issues, Clarke refers to social media as “attention-hogging machines”. He says that sites like Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram “have been engineered by very intelligent people to make you give them your attention, whether you would like to or not. We can find ourselves scrolling ‘mindlessly’ even if we wish we weren’t doing so,” he says.

“More attention equals more anxiety, and often more discomfort or pain, which can then drive more attention. It is a vicious cycle.”

While health anxiety is not explicitly new, it has grown as social media plays a bigger part in how we navigate health information outside of valid sources.

“Health concerns become problematic when they are excessive, out of proportion to the actual likelihood of having a serious medical problem, or persistent despite negative test results or reassurance from your doctor,” says Helen Birch, clinical hypnotherapist.

“This can lead to unhelpful behaviours such as excessive checking or avoidance and causing significant distress or impairing your ability to go about your daily life.” Clarke believes that overall, it is time for us to power down and disconnect.

“The internet is an amazing resource,” he says, “so we don’t want to just leave it behind. But mindless scrolling, or ‘doomscrolling’ is not good for us.”

Social media algorithms rarely play in our favour as we are targeted with information garnered by how we use social media. The algorithm is designed to show a person similar content to what they have already engaged with or shown an interest in. Birch highlights that in the case of health anxiety, a person can easily become more sensitive to potential signs or symptoms of a particular illness they have become preoccupied with. They will search for more information about specific signs and illnesses and just as this behaviour becomes repetitive, so do the results the search engines throw back at us.

“What someone believes, and how they feel, is manipulated by algorithms.”

Helen Birch, clinical hypnotherapist

It is within this echo chamber effect of social media that we are exposed to content, information, and opinions that reinforce our anxieties, creating a tunnel vision effect potentially reinforcing inaccurate information.

Social media platforms, news agencies, and anyone delivering health-related content have a duty of care when partaking in the possibility of highlighting unhelpful or inaccurate information.

But there is no single quick fix to preventing health anxiety. Birch recommends that platforms limit the amount of related videos suggested to a person to avoid a constant stream of anxiety-inducing content. Additionally, creators can take responsibility by adding content or trigger warnings to their videos. It is, however, necessary for a person to take responsibility for how they consume content.

“If social media is hurting you,” says Birch, “then it’s time to step away from it.”

Clarke suggests that to end the cycle of negative self-talk and rumination that occurs with the damaging impacts of social media, we must first consider the problem as an addiction.

“Some people are uncomfortable with this idea,” he says, “but addictions to behaviours like sex and gambling can play out in a way that’s similar to addictions to substances like alcohol. They each activate our body’s reward system in the form of elevating dopamine. This feels really good. But dopamine works like a pendulum swinging between pleasure and pain. So, if there is a big swing towards pleasure, when we do a certain behaviour, there will at some point be a swing back towards pain when we finish.”

When attempting to slow down and stop that pendulum swing, Clarke tells us that we will feel uncomfortable, anxious, and find it difficult to focus when we take a step back from social media.

“That’s the bad news,” he says. “But the good news is that if we wait for a little bit, that wave of discomfort will crash, and we’ll feel OK again. If you want to limit your use of certain websites, it will feel uncomfortable to begin with. But a good rule of thumb is to give yourself 30 days without. The chances are that after 30 days, or possibly before then, you’ll no longer feel bothered by cravings for scrolling in the way you were before.”

Finally, Clarke suggests that a person connects with their inner self and notice how they feel when they are spending lots of time scrolling or caught in an anxious search for information.

“If your health symptoms remain constant regardless of how much you are focusing on them or scrolling, it suggests that there may be a genuine issue to explore with a health professional,” he says. “But, if you notice that reduced attention to your symptoms means that the symptoms themselves reduce, then it’s likely they are being driven by your attention, and that there’s nothing to worry about.”