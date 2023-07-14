Working Life: Cork to Dublin train is a great mobile office 

Dr Nick Flynn, GP and chief medical officer, Certior Health
Dr Nick Flynn, GP and chief medical officer, Certior Health. Picture: Eddie O'Hare 

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 02:00

5.30am

As I live in Crosshaven, I leave home early to make the Cork to Dublin train at 6.15am. I spend the journey checking emails and answering queries. It’s a great mobile office.

9am

Taxi from Heuston to Blanchardstown, where Certior is based. It’s a health screening and wellness company that pairs diagnostic testing with medical technology. I get to Blanchardstown in time for a breakfast meeting with the Certior management team. We look at referrals and test results and discuss queries from patients, media and the medical establishment that come in through the website, Certior.com.

Certior is a relatively new company and we have just introduced a blood test called TruCheck, a first-of-its-kind screening test in Ireland, designed to detect circulating tumour cells in the blood. It can detect up to 70 cancers.

11am

The lab manager and I work through test results, signing off on negative tests and arranging to send results to patients. If a result is positive, I set up a patient consultation. We make sure the correct pathways are in place towards formalising the diagnosis before the patient comes in.

1pm

Lunch and chit-chat at a nearby café.

Dr Nick Flynn, GP and chief medical officer, Certior Health. Picture: Eddie O'Hare 

2.30pm

We have a Zoom call with Datar Cancer Genetics, the company that developed TruCheck. Its team updates us on new developments and responds to any medical queries we have. The test is CE-approved (conforms with EU health and safety standards) and used in the UK and Germany. It’s designed for patients who are asymptomatic, over the age of 40 and who have not had a previous cancer diagnosis. Screening for one type of cancer costs €750 or €1,450 to screen for 70 cancers.

TruCheck is not a substitute for public cancer screening programmes, but an additional tool for people who might like to add it to their annual health check, particularly where there’s a family history of cancer, environmental factors like smoking, or underlying health conditions that heighten the risk.

4pm

The remainder of the day is flexible. I might hold a patient consultation, but more often than not, I spend it doing admin.

6.30pm

On the train home, I prepare for my regular day job as a GP with MyCorkGP. Tomorrow, I’ll be working from the HSE’s Primary Care Centre, St Mary’s in Hollyhill.

