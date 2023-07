As they get ready to fulfil a childhood dream by representing their country at the upcoming FIFA World Cup finals, a number of the Republic of Ireland women’s national team have thrown their weight behind the Cadbury Grounds for Change campaign.

The initiative aims to encourage community spirit for Ireland’s women’s national team ahead of this summer’s football tournament in Australia.

Cadbury will support three grassroots clubs across the country with significant investment to improve each club’s facilities and equipment.

The maiden launch takes place today at Bluebell Knockmitten United FC in Dublin in advance of additional facilities being unveiled in Donegal (Buncrana Hearts FC) and Cork (Douglas) later this year.

"GREAT EXPOSURE"

Abbie Larkin is the youngest member of Ireland’s World Cup squad at 18.

She understands the importance of female footballers getting access to high-quality playing surfaces, having started at her local club Cambridge FC in Ringsend.

“It’s great for the women to be able to play on grass pitches,” says Larkin. “It just gives great exposure, and I think it’s amazing for them to have more facilities to use in Cork, Dublin, Donegal.”

As one of two Donegal natives within the Irish camp for the impending journey to Australia — the other being Hearts midfielder Ciara Grant — Amber Barrett is understandably pleased to see the O’Donnell County being a key part of this initiative.

While she acknowledges there are still improvements that can be made, Barrett believes significant steps have been taken in developing facilities for women in recent times.

“From when I started playing football to now... the growth and the infrastructure have been excellent,” says Barrett.

“It’s something of course we’re putting pressure on because we want to keep improving and building.

“Having the experience of playing in a foreign country, where you see what clubs are doing and what access they’re given... we still have to improve, but progress has been made.”

Although soccer has proven to be the choice for the 26 players boarding the plane to the World Cup finals (23 official squad members plus three travelling reserves), many within the Ireland set-up have tried their hand at a variety of sporting codes.

"WHAT BRINGS YOU MOST JOY"

Veteran defender Niamh Fahey was an All-Ireland winner in ladies football for Galway in 2004, and Barrett also represented Donegal with considerable distinction in the sport.

Claire O’Riordan lined out for Limerick in football and camogie before eventually making her name with Wexford Youths, MSV Duisburg, and Celtic.

Having done it herself as a youngster, she believes it is essential for young girls to play as many sports as possible.

“Being active is so important for our health, number one, but it brings so much joy as well. If you can find that within any game [it is massive].

“For me, playing all the different sports, you experience so much that it can only add to your own person — your characteristics in what you develop,” says O’Riordan.

“Find what suits you — what brings you the most joy.”

"AN AMAZING FEELING"

As the first women’s soccer team on these shores to qualify for a major international tournament, this Irish squad are seen as role models for the next generation of young hopefuls.

Each player also had someone they looked to for inspiration during their formative years.

Whereas Barrett cites former Republic of Ireland men’s national team captain Roy Keane, O’Riordan says she was heavily influenced by her sporty sister Marie.

However, in the case of Larkin, her childhood role models can be found within the Ireland squad.

“I used to look up to the likes of Katie [McCabe], Denise [O’Sullivan] and a lot of the players,” the teenager says. “I obviously went to a few of the games in Tallaght Stadium when I was younger. It’s an amazing feeling to even be here now. No words can even describe it.”

Ultimately, the goal of the Grounds for Change campaign is to help improve the women’s game at a time when excitement levels are soaring, thanks to the achievements of Vera Pauw’s national side.

Yet there are times when the demands for training — particularly among young players — can be tough. O’Riordan believes parents have a big part to play in ensuring their children can garner the right level of enjoyment from football.

It’s all about balance she says.

“We have to remember, a lot of kids are going to be going to school as well. They’re going to have a lot of activities, playing with their friends. Playing sports at lunchtime. That’s all part of it as well.”