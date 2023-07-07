Working Life: It's hectic - we have just opened our 14th store in Youghal

6.45am

The alarm goes off. I’m greeted by our cats, Bingo and Whiskers, and Poppy, the labradoodle. Once they’re fed, and I’ve had coffee or homemade granola, myself and hubby Michael take Poppy for a brisk walk.

8.30am

I use the journey from Newbridge to the office in Johnstown, Co Kildare, to phone my daughter Amy, as she is usually travelling to work at the same time.

9am

At the office, I catch up on emails. It’s a hectic time of year - we’re expanding our retail network and have just opened our 14th store in Youghal, with a view to having 19 stores by the end of 2024. While we’ve amazing store managers, we’re always looking for volunteers in our shops.

10am

Touch base with my two area managers, Stacey Bohanna and Bernie Reidy, to get an overview of what’s happening nationwide. We’re planning a store launch in Carrick on Suir this year, and then looking to Sligo/Ennis areas, so there’s lots to discuss.

10.30am

Team meeting to discuss our summer Up the Hill fundraising campaign. We’re encouraging everyone to climb a hill and fundraise to support local Jack and Jill families.

11.30am

Catch-up call with James in Celtic Candles to discuss our new Christmas candles and diffuser set, designed in collaboration with Paul and William Costelloe. The candles are hugely popular, as we have a ‘golden ticket moment’ with two Chupi diamond necklaces in two of the candles. It’s nice for loyal customers to get something tangible in return for a donation.

12.30pm

Lunch with colleagues.

1.30pm

Off to our Portlaoise warehouse, where we sort and distribute donated stock, sold in our retail network, and on our Thriftify online store.

4pm

Zoom call with colleague Edelle Monahan to finalise details for our fabulous new limited-edition tote bag, featuring an image by Incognito artist Miriam Smithers. This is the first tote bag for Jack and Jill and we’re delighted to introduce it to our customers.

5pm

Out for a walk with Michael and Poppy, which helps me decompress after a busy day, then dinner with Michael and our youngest son, Jack.