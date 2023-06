7am

My dog Lexi takes priority in the morning, so even if I don’t have time for breakfast, I make sure she’s fed and let out before I leave.

I’m currently on a labour ward placement and enjoy a 12-minute walk to work to prepare for the day.

8am

After handover, I’m assigned a mum to look after with my preceptor (experienced nurse who supports undergraduate training).

We carry out a full assessment and support and monitor the mother and baby throughout labour. I love the one-to-one care on the labour ward.

You build up a good rapport with the couple.

I enjoy facilitating the woman’s birth preferences through informed choice.

10.30am

Morning break usually consists of a protein shake and a catch-up with colleagues.

12 noon

Before lunch, I complete my clinical assessment book, which my preceptor signs.

Having a supportive preceptor has made such a positive impact on my clinical experience.

I’ve facilitated 25 births and need to reach 40 as part of the programme requirements.

2pm

I witness a mother holding her baby for the first time.

One of the most rewarding aspects of being a midwife for me is seeing this special moment when skin-to-skin contact is initiated.

After the mother has her much-enjoyed tea and toast, I complete the initial examination of the newborn and all postnatal care.

I catch up with documentation and then transfer mother and baby to the postnatal ward.

Midwifery is a great career because every day brings new experiences and challenges.

8.30pm

After a busy day, I enjoy the walk home to reflect on the day’s events.

On my days off, if I am not studying, I enjoy bringing Lexi for a walk and meeting friends.

I also play Gaelic for my local GAA team.

Having previously worked for three years as a general nurse, I am currently halfway through the 18-month higher diploma in midwifery programme.

Availing of the sponsorship programme and retaining my current salary scale and increments have really helped.

