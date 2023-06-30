Peter Stringer: I feel like I’ve never worked a day in my life - I do things that I love 

Although now retired from the front lines of the professional rugby scene, for former Ireland and Munster scrum-half Peter Stringer, life still largely revolves around fitness.

Now a founder of online fitness platform BODYPLAN and co-owner of F45 gym in The Elysian in Cork, Stringer says the two keys to success he has picked up in his professional career are routine and balance.

“Having been in professional sport, [training] is all about routine and getting things in place so that you know when things should happen, and things tend to run smoothly most of the time,” he says.

Nutrition is vital for Stringer too. When you eat a balanced diet, he says, and “fuel your body with the right types of foods, then you’ll be able to get the rewards from a training perspective”.

How do you keep fit?

I like to keep my day pretty active. I don’t sit at a desk all day, which is a big plus in my eyes coming from professional sport. I like to get up early before the kids wake up and get my training done.

Weight training and running are what I enjoy. I’m still able to run, my knees and ankles are all good, so I’m going to keep doing that as long as I can.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I love chocolate and cakes like everybody else, but I have no guilt if I do eat something sweet. I find the easiest approach is to allow yourself [a treat] on a daily basis, but understanding not to overdo it.

What keeps you awake at night?

My three-year-old son. Our day starts at 4.30am when he gets up and decides it’s morning time.

How do you relax?

The hour and a half in the gym, even though it’s tough and strenuous. Everyone needs that little bit of space to themselves and for me that’s it.

What is your favourite smell?

A new car, and there’s something about freshly baked bread as well.

When was the last time you cried?

Probably three years ago when my second son — Oscar — was born.

My wife had a caesarean and it was very emotional.

What traits do you least like in others?

Dishonesty. During my career, when you’re playing you like to have honest conversations with people. There’s nothing worse than someone not speaking their mind and agreeing with you, and then behind your back saying something else about it to somebody else.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

At times, like everybody, I get stressed and bring work home with me. That’s probably something that I need to focus on, in terms of keeping things separate and just being in a moment with my family.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

Just being around my two kids and my wife, when they’re in a good mood it makes everything else seem irrelevant.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

An all-time favourite of mine is Billy Connolly. I’d also bring Kevin Hart, and maybe Muhammad Ali.

What quote inspires you most and why?

“In any walk of life, whether it’s sports or work or school, ultimately if it’s not something you’re passionate about doing, it’s never going to work for you.”

I feel like I’ve never worked a day in my life, I do things that I love doing because it motivates me to do them even more.

You’ve got to have passion for something you do because otherwise you just won’t commit yourself to it and it won’t work.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

West Cork. We had a summer house down in Rosscarbery growing up as a kid.

On sunny days, there’s just something about going back to that place.