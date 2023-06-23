Rob Kearney: 'Being able to have a midweek Guinness is now a guilty pleasure'

With a baby due in August, life is busy for rugby star Rob Kearney. He and his wife Jess Redden announced the happy news back in February.

“Life is good. It’s great. Busy, hectic but I like being busy,” says the soon-to-be father.

The preparations have been “a bit slow” he admits, “but I’m going to get the finger out now — nesting, I believe it’s called.”

Kearney and Redden tied the knot in 2021. While it is the pair’s first child, the 37-year-old says he has “no nerves” about becoming a father and that the pregnancy has been “all going to plan” so far.

How do you keep fit?

I need a game where there’s a winner and a loser after an hour and a half, so I’ve really gotten into squash. I’ve also gotten into paddle tennis which is a new craze. I play a bit of five-a-side soccer and do a bit of bike-row-ski.

Do you have a morning routine?

I wish my morning routine started with going to the gym first thing because I think if you’re going to do it, that’s the best time. My wife Jess jumps out of bed and she’s out the door five minutes later. I can’t do that.

It takes me about an hour in the morning to limber up and loosen up. I had quite a lot of back trouble when I was playing rugby so the idea of getting out of bed and going straight to the gym, doesn’t sit well with me. I prefer to get up, have a coffee, read the news and then get on with my day.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I think my portion size is one of my good habits. I don’t have a huge appetite.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

When I was playing, you wouldn’t get out to the pub all that much. You might have a team night out once a month... when we’d go out on those nights, we’d go big enough. But I’ve stopped doing that altogether now. I much prefer maybe two or three pints on a Thursday or a Friday. Being able to have a mid-week Guinness is now a guilty pleasure.

What keeps you awake at night?

I wouldn’t be too much of a worrier. The only times that [I might be kept awake] is if I have a jam-packed week, going from here to there. You sort of stress about the logistics of it all.

How do you relax?

We used to do a lot of mindfulness when we were playing rugby so I’ve definitely taken that into post-retirement.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I always loved Tiger Woods solely for his mental resilience and his desire to always win. Roger Federer is another amazing person. He was a winner but there was a real grace and humility to how he went about his daily business. After watching The Last Dance, I think Michael Jordan has become a hero to so many people as well.

What is your favourite smell?

I don’t know why — I love the smell of disinfectant. I also think it’s hard to beat the smell of freshly cut grass.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

Your body is your biggest asset. You only have one, so look after it as best as you can.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

Getting out of the house is always a good thing. Going out for a nice dinner with your wife or some of your friends. On a more simplistic level, I always find turning on a catchy ’90s tune or something with a good beat on it can turn you around pretty quickly.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

I’d have the cast from the UK Office. I’d have them all over for a party and get them to stay in character.

What quote inspires you most and why?

You are what you repeatedly do. Excellence, therefore, is not an act, but a habit.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I love New York. There’s so much to do.