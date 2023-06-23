How a sunny outlook toward ageing can help to protect your memory 

according to a new study by researchers at Columbia and Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard University. But replenishing flavonols in the diets of people over 60 produced better performances in memory tests, they found.A diet low in beneficial plant compounds, called flavonoids, will accelerate age-related memory loss,
Another recent study of more than 3.500 adults by the same Columbia University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital team showed that popping a multivitamin supplement can slow age-related memory decline. According to JoAnn Manson, head of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and one of the authors, “multivitamin supplementation holds promise as a safe, accessible, and affordable approach to protecting cognitive health in older adults”. However, a medical professional should always be consulted before taking any form of supplement.
Going for a stroll will strengthen connections in and between brain networks, enhancing memory and slowing age-related cognitive decline, according to researchers at the University of Maryland. They found that older adults with MCI who walked on a treadmill four days a week during a three-month study had a slower decline in memory than non-walkers.
“These results provide even more hope that exercise may be useful as a way to prevent or help stabilise people with mild cognitive impairment and, maybe, over the long term, delay their conversion to Alzheimer’s dementia,” said Carson Smith, a professor with the School of Public Health and lead author of the study.
In 2017, research by assistant professor Feng Lei, of the National University of Singapore’s department of psychological medicine, showed that drinking at least one cup (but preferably three or more) of green or black tea a day helped to cut the risk of memory decline and dementia among older adults by 50%. Among those genetically predisposed to developing Alzheimer’s disease, the potential risk was cut by 86%.Tea leaves are rich in flavonoids with anti-inflammatory properties that have been shown to offer vascular protection for the brain.
Researchers have shown that when fibre is fermented by gut bacteria, a fatty acid called butyrate is produced. Butyrate is known to reduce tissue inflammation linked to age-related cognitive decline.
Fibre, found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans and whole grains, has also been associated with a lower risk of inflammation in the brain’s immune cells, or microglia, considered one of the leading causes of neurodegenerative disease.