I have the BRCA gene, the hardest part was telling everybody cancer had struck again

Karen Dowling was glad she was alone last December when she was told she had breast cancer.

“I got to process it by myself. I needed that hour before I told my husband,” says the 36-year-old psychotherapist from Castletroy, Co Limerick.

It was Karen’s second cancer diagnosis. At 23, she discovered she had cervical cancer; symptoms included spotting and bleeding between periods. “I was very active sports-wise and in the pool. I was training to be a lifeguard, so it was very inconvenient for me. Every time I went to the doctor, it was put down to something different, such as the pill I was on at the time.

“Around that time, Jade Goody passed away from cervical cancer. I knew her from Big Brother, so I looked up the symptoms and I thought they’re the ones I have; that put it on my radar.”

Karen says her reaction to the second diagnosis was the same as to the first: “Immediate fear”. But the treatment schedule is different. “In my initial meeting with the breast surgeon, I asked what this meant for me. It means chemo, surgery, and radiotherapy. When I had cervical cancer, I only had surgery. So this time, it’s a lot more of a journey than it was in my 20s.”

The hardest part was telling everybody that cancer had struck again. She texted Declan, her husband of two years — they’ve been together for 11 — to say she wanted to talk. “I asked him to meet me at home, and I told him. He has been incredibly supportive.”

No red flags

The two cancers are unrelated. “It’s quite rare to have two completely unrelated cancers by the time you’re 35. But it happens.” Because her breast cancer is triple-negative and in view of her age, she underwent genetic testing to check for the BRCA gene and she has it. “I don’t have any family history of breast cancer, though one relative got it in her 70s and survived, so there was no red flag.

“But I had a gut feeling about it. I’m quite fit and active. I’ve always played sports and been really healthy. I never smoked and I don’t drink that much, so I felt there had to be something going on.”

Karen had a hysterectomy after the cervical cancer diagnosis and — even before confirmation that she has the BRCA gene — she had decided with Declan that she would opt for “all the surgery”: double mastectomy, oophorectomy, and removal of her fallopian tubes. “What scares me is the surgery. But [when it’s over] I will be delighted to have done it.”

She and Declan decided a few years ago that they wouldn’t have children. “When I first met him, I was very open: I told him within a week about the hysterectomy. So he knew from the outset that I wouldn’t be able to carry a child.” And while Karen had spoken to doctors about fertility, and she had thought about surrogacy and considered adoption, the couple decided they were happy as they were. “So having my ovaries removed doesn’t bother me in that sense. I would be more worried about menopause and osteoporosis.”

Karen is on chemotherapy. She says: “Without Declan, I don’t know how I would have done it. He has been absolutely phenomenal. He’s so good at boosting me up when I feel awful.

“On good days we go to the coast and do a short walk.”

She asked Declan recently if he sees himself as her carer. “He said ‘absolutely not’,” she says, adding that she’s very independent. “It’s been an interesting ride so far. It isn’t easy — we’d both prefer not to be going through it — but it’s more of an intimate time.”

Also making a difference are her three beloved dogs: Jessie, Rufus, and two-year-old collie Nero, who’s “so loyal, he’ll just follow you around”. The dogs are a reassuring presence, particularly when Declan is at work. “They’re always so happy to see you. With chemo I lost my hair…. They don’t care.”

New outlook on life

Has cancer changed her? It has changed aspects of her, she says, but not her whole personality. “The first time it changed my outlook, even career-wise. I was at college and I realised I wanted to be in a career that helped people. And I also realised I wanted to travel.

“A couple of months after my first cancer diagnosis, I went with a friend to India. We stayed in an orphanage and raised money for it. And Declan and I went on loads of holidays and lived in Canada.”

This second diagnosis, she says, has reinforced for her that it’s important to live life to the full.

Karen is now set to do the 100k in 30 Days in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation (mariekeating.ie). You walk, run, or cycle just over 3km every day of June to raise funds for the services offered by the Marie Keating Foundation.

To date, 100K in 30 Days has raised over €4m for breast-cancer services in Ireland.

“I’ve started it aleady. I had chemo last week and I got 2km a day done. Today, “I’m able to get up and go for a walk. It’s bringing a bit of normality back into my life,” says Karen, who lives close to the Shannon.

Doing the 100k in 30 Days is part of enjoying life, Karen says. “It’s about making the good days good and the bad days a hell of a lot better.”