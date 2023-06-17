Working Life: We are seeing more younger adults with colorectal cancer

6.30am

It’s 10 minutes by car from home to the Beacon. My theatre surgery day is Tuesday and gets under way early. I aim to be in for 7am. My first task is to review patients on the ward. I meet those coming in on the day for surgery, discuss plans, and sign consent forms. The anaesthetist gets started at 7.30am. My list starts shortly afterwards.

8am

My first case in the morning is usually a patient with colorectal cancer. I tend to do these early in the day. In the past few years, we are seeing more younger adults with colorectal cancer. By this, I mean under 50, whereas, traditionally, we would have seen people in the 60 to 70- plus age group.

Risk factors are family history of colorectal cancer, poor diet, particularly consumption of processed food and alcohol, sedentary lifestyle, and obesity. Symptoms that can be related to colorectal cancer are rectal bleeding, changes in bowel habit, abdominal pain, and weight loss. If patients are concerned, they should see their GP and get referred to a specialist to have a colonoscopy, which is the investigation of choice.

My first case normally takes a couple of hours.

At the Beacon, we use robotic and laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery in colorectal cancer. A multidisciplinary team manages the patients. Some patients have surgery first and some may require medical treatment prior to surgery — for example, chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy, which help downsize the tumour and improves outcomes.

1pm

I try to have a quick bite to eat [if there is time].

1.30 pm

I have an interest in benign colorectal conditions, such as pelvic-floor dysfunction, pelvic organ prolapse, chronic constipation, faecal incontinence and anorectal conditions, such as haemorrhoid, fissure, and fistula. I tend to do day-case anorectal conditions and general surgery cases, such as hernia or gallbladder surgery, early in the afternoon, and benign inpatient colorectal cases after. I review the day patients, before their discharge between my cases.

7.30pm

The list normally is completed. I review inpatients with a junior doctor, ensuring everyone is getting the treatment they need.

8.30pm

I head home to freshen up, have a bite to eat, and chill with family. I have two daughters, one in university, and the other in the last year of primary school.