John Ryan: I’m the biggest overthinker ever - I can’t help but stress

RUGBY player John Ryan has recently moved to New Zealand with his wife and three children.

The former Munster player headed overseas to play for the Chiefs just before the Super Rugby season in February and has been embracing the new way of life.

His wife, Zita, had just given birth to their third child, Rex, when the Cork man moved. A couple of weeks later, Zita, Rex, Felix (5) and Gaia (3) joined him on New Zealand’s North Island.

“It’s not for a long time, so I’m going to make sure it’s a good, memorable time. My wife and three kids love it here and I’m enjoying it too,” says the 35-year-old.

“My eldest, Felix, is in school and he’s obsessed, because they’re all rugby-obsessed here. He comes from a school where they play all different sports, but here, it’s just rugby and it suits him down to the ground.”

John Ryan is an ambassador for Crohn’s and Colitis Ireland, which has launched a new symptom checker as part of its Poo Taboo campaign. Check out www.crohnscolitis.ie/symptomchecker or call its support line on 01 5312983 (Mon/Wed/Fri, 9.30am-12.30pm)

How do you keep fit?

I play professional rugby, so I train at least four days a week and then play a match at the end of the week.

Do you have a morning routine?

Usually, I get tipped on the shoulder at about 6am by one of my kids, if not two, unless they’re already in the bed with me. I typically would get up and pack my bags on a training day and get my coffee. I bring the kids to school, if I’m not on a training day.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

In my game, I have to stay big, and I have to stay the same weight consistently to get the most out of my performance, so it is probably my protein intake. I make sure that I’m getting my protein hits during the day.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Coke Zero.

What keeps you awake at night?

My children.

How do you relax?

I like going out for coffee with my friends or with my wife when the kids are at school. On my off days, I really enjoy going for breakfast with my wife. It’s probably the best time of the week, because we can relax for a bit.

Munster's John Ryan celebrates after a 2022 game with his son Felix and daughter Gaia. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Who are your sporting heroes?

When I hear sporting heroes, I go back to when I was a kid, and they were all rugby players — John Hayes, from Munster, was always my hero and I used to love Marcus Horan as well.

What is your favourite smell?

At the moment, it’s probably the smell of Rex, because he’s still got that new baby smell.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

I suffer from colitis and the best health advice I’ve ever gotten is to trust your doctor. Let the treatment stress lie with them [and let them] make you better rather than you having to worry about that and your health at the same time.

What traits do you least like in others?

Sneakiness or dishonesty. I’ve no time for it. I like people to be upfront.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m the biggest overthinker ever. I can’t help but stress. I’ll find something to stress about. I’ve managed to [sort out worrying about] the health side of things, but, unfortunately, I will worry about the laundry and I’ll worry about having to go shopping. I’m a worrier.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

Getting home. Before I get out of the car, I’m like, ‘I’m leaving all of that crap in the car, I can pick it up tomorrow when I go back to work’. I get inside, mess around with the kids for a while and have a bit of craic with them. That really cheers me up.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

I’d invite Joe Wilkinson, the comedian, Sean Lock, John Richardson, and Jimmy Carr.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

The only place I’ve ever gone and been wowed by is Japan. I’ve been there three times and each time I’ve gone back. It’s such a different world and I love it.