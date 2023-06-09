Working Life: Helping children cope with a parent's cancer diagnosis

Bernie O’Loughlin, survivorship programme coordinator, National Cancer Control Programme
Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

7am

My alarm kicks off the day, which starts with getting my son organised and out to school. If I’m working from home, I try to take our dog for a quick stroll.

8.30am

I start by checking emails and my diary for the day ahead and planning priorities. The survivorship team at the National Cancer Control Programme in Parnell Street, Dublin, are working with cancer sites to introduce self-managed follow-up pathways for prostate cancer patients and I am in regular contact with the hospital teams involved to progress implementation.

The aim of these new pathways is to adopt a more personalised approach to delivering post-treatment cancer care for patients based on their needs. Patients will have their necessary tests and scans but will no longer need to return to the hospital for routine follow-up appointments and will have access back into the hospital if needed.

11am

I meet with the Climb programme trainer to plan the upcoming training for new leaders to deliver the programme. Climb, which stands for Children’s Lives Include Moments of Bravery, is a support programme dedicated to helping children cope with a parent’s cancer diagnosis. It aims to strengthen children’s ability to cope with the feelings associated with their parent’s illness.

It uses therapeutic art and play exercises to enable children to express their feelings. The programme provides training for new leaders free of charge and the programme is delivered in community cancer support centres and hospitals.

1pm

I always try to get out at lunchtime for fresh air and a stroll. I work in the city so there’s plenty to see and do.

3pm

I am working with cancer centres to develop a patient treatment summary and care-plan template. The plans will allow patients to store information about their cancer, cancer treatment and follow-up care. I meet online with the nursing team from one of the cancer centres to look at introducing this template.

4pm

Plan ahead for tomorrow and follow up on emails.

6pm

I enjoy dinner with my family and head out to my dance class, a great way to relax at the end of a busy day. For more information, visit @hseNCCP or exa.mn/National-Cancer-Control-Programme

